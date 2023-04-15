Your Saturday Kickoff: Can Cascadia, El Trafico bring out the best in Timbers, Galaxy?

Sign up for The Daily Kickoff in your inbox! The Daily Kickoff is more than an article – it can be delivered to your email account as well.

For better or worse for those involved, there are some massive games this weekend. Here are your storylines to keep an eye on today and tomorrow.

We get Portland-Seattle tonight and El Trafico tomorrow. One half of the parties involved are pretty stoked about that. The other half may call out sick.

I can’t remember either of these games having a larger disparity in where each team is at on their personal journey. In the standings, in the Power Rankings, in the stats, you have the two single-best teams in the league so far taking on two of its very worst. We might be set for a pair of all-time bloodlettings. You kind of feel like both Seattle and LAFC are going to relish an opportunity to pick their score and add to the large pile of problems their biggest enemy is accruing so far.

For Portland, it’s been a season that’s seen general stagnation after missing the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs last season paired with an early injury crisis. That crisis got even worse this week when the club announced star midfielder Eryk Williamson will miss the rest of the year after tearing his ACL. They already had a limited roster. Now it feels like they’ve stumbled onto the meanest possible timeline for this season. Throw in a healthy dose of generally bad vibes that have included the starting goalkeeper going after Gio Savarese in the media and you have one of the worst teams in the league.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy have the fans openly feuding with the front office as the Galaxy are still working to earn their first win of the year. Their underlying numbers and general play haven’t been quite as rough as Portland’s, but they certainly haven’t been much better. They’ve earned their spot at the bottom of the Western Conference. And, again, just go ahead and throw in a healthy dose of generally bad vibes.

Those two teams, each in the middle of what could easily be called a crisis, will now have to find something deep inside them they haven’t already just to avoid getting squashed into the ground by their archrival. That’s a heckuva place to be a few weeks into the season.