NYCFC select architect, contractor for new Queens-based stadium

New York City FC have selected HOK as the architect and Turner Construction Company as the general contractor to build their soccer-specific stadium that’s set to debut in the 2027 MLS season, the club announced Friday.
The 25,000-seat stadium, to be built in Queens’ Willets Point community, was announced last November. It’s estimated to cost $780 million and will be privately financed.
Following a Uniform Land Use Review Procedure (ULURP) approval process, that'd begin later this year, construction on NYCFC’s stadium would begin.
“This project will be transformative for Queens; the world’s borough is the perfect location to build the city’s first stadium for the world’s game,” NYCFC president Brad Sims said in a release. “Stadiums are where people come together, and we share a vision with HOK to ensure our stadium becomes a destination of soccer for our fans while playing an important part in the development of Willets Point.
“HOK is renowned for designing some of North America’s most successful stadiums, arenas, and entertainment districts, and we are looking forward to working with them as we enter the ULURP approval process. Turner is recognized as a leading builder of stadiums, arenas and ballparks – including one dozen Major League Soccer stadiums – that support the communities in which they are built.”
HOK’s Sports + Recreation + Entertainment key projects include St. Louis CITY SC’s new CITYPARK and Atlanta United’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium. In MLS circles, Turner has worked on FC Cincinnati’s award-winning TQL Stadium and the Columbus Crew’s Lower.com Field.
HOK and Turner Construction Company’s relationship dates back 50 years, and in that time, the firms have completed more than 400 projects together.
“It is clear that HOK and Turner are the right partners to bring our vision of a world-class stadium that is integrated into the local community,” said Sims. “Soccer is known around the globe for its incredible in-stadium atmospheres, and we are committed to delivering a best-in-class experience for our fans in a stadium that reflects the greatest city in the world.”
NYCFC, MLS Cup presented by Audi champions in 2021, have mainly competed at Yankee Stadium since their inception as an MLS expansion team in 2015. They’ve also competed at Citi Field, Red Bull Arena (home of rivals New York Red Bulls) and other venues in the Tri-State Area.
The new stadium would end NYCFC predominantly calling Major League Baseball venues home, generating more than 14,200 local jobs during construction, with 1,550 permanent positions created upon completion.
Utlizing union labor, the entire project includes 2,500 units of 100 percent affordable housing, a 650-seat new public school, a hotel, open space, and NYCFC’s privately-funded stadium.