NYCFC select architect, contractor for new Queens-based stadium

New York City FC have selected HOK as the architect and Turner Construction Company as the general contractor to build their soccer-specific stadium that’s set to debut in the 2027 MLS season, the club announced Friday.

The 25,000-seat stadium, to be built in Queens’ Willets Point community, was announced last November. It’s estimated to cost $780 million and will be privately financed.

Following a Uniform Land Use Review Procedure (ULURP) approval process, that'd begin later this year, construction on NYCFC’s stadium would begin.

“This project will be transformative for Queens; the world’s borough is the perfect location to build the city’s first stadium for the world’s game,” NYCFC president Brad Sims said in a release. “Stadiums are where people come together, and we share a vision with HOK to ensure our stadium becomes a destination of soccer for our fans while playing an important part in the development of Willets Point.