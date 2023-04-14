Disciplinary Committee Decision

LA Galaxy defender Martín Cáceres fined following red-card offense

Martin Caceres LA

The MLS Disciplinary Committee, following a red-card offense, has issued one fine from Matchday 7 of the 2023 season.

Cáceres fined

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has found LA Galaxy defender Martín Cáceres guilty of failure to leave the field in a timely manner in the 63rd minute of the LA Galaxy’s match at Houston Dynamo FC on April 8. Cáceres has been fined an undisclosed amount for his actions.

The 36-year-old Uruguayan, given his red-card suspension, will miss Sunday's El Trafico showdown with LAFC (4:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass, FOX).

