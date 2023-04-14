MLS Fantasy & Gaming Round 8: Positional Rankings, Squad Pick & Parlay Predictor advice

Playing MLS Squad Pick is quick and easy. Pick six players for your squad. If they all score in the same matchday, you could win a $160 MLSstore.com gift card!

Bouanga and Espinoza have been scorching hot to start 2023, and I’m counting on them to keep it rolling with good individual matchups in Round 8. Sebastián Driussi hasn't scored in bulk like he did last season, but a home matchup against a road-weary Vancouver team could be just what he needs to get back in gear. As is the theme with most of my entries, selecting preferred penalty kick takers is a big part of the Squad Pick process.