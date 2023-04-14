Jordan Morris brings new "level of intensity" into USMNT-Mexico

For those who remember it, it may feel like a lot longer than eight years.

Thanks to a chance encounter with then-head coach Jurgen Klinsmann and the US men’s national team in a pre-World Cup camp at Stanford University in 2014, Jordan Morris lived his first United States-Mexico match – and scored his first USMNT goal – well before his MLS debut. Nearly a year before, in fact.

Morris opened his senior international account in San Antonio, Texas almost exactly eight years ago, scoring the game-winner in a 2-0 Yanks victory over El Tri on a highly questionable temporary-grass pitch inside the Alamodome, which was packed with a record-setting crowd of more than 64,000 spectators, the majority Mexico supporters.

It was a non-FIFA-window exhibition very much like the one set for Glendale, Arizona on Wednesday, the first in a new annual series officially dubbed the “Allstate Continental Clásico.” That occasion, along with the 50 other caps Morris would rack up in the ensuing years, fueled the conviction with which interim USMNT coach Anthony Hudson called on the Seattle Sounders FC homegrown forward this week.

“He's someone that, when you play in games like this, when you have just a couple of days' worth of preparation, it's important to have some consistency in there,” Hudson told reporters after releasing his roster for the friendly earlier this week.