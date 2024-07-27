Your Saturday Kickoff: Austin FC, LAFC defeat LIGA MX teams in Leagues Cup

What you need to know

Inter Miami CF have signed winger Robert Taylor to a contract extension through the 2026 MLS season with an option for 2027 . The 29-year-old Finland international has tallied 16g/19a in 101 appearances (all competitions) and played a crucial role in Inter Miami's Leagues Cup 2023-winning side.

Puebla vs. Miami and Chivas vs. San Jose are among the highlights. Check out the full schedule here.

A whopping 21 goals were scored across five Leagues Cup opening night matches. Here’s what you might have missed.

You’ll want to watch the highlights in their entirety .

Instead, Austin bought themselves some breathing room via a classy finish from Gyasi Zardes and Sebastián Driussi ending his two-plus-month scoring drought. Then Stefan Cleveland, stepping in for normal starter Brad Stuver, made an incredible penalty-kick save in second-half stoppage time to preserve the win and thwart Pumas’ comeback attempt.

After Osman Bukari’s first-half red card, Austin played 60-plus minutes with 10 men. And that was against Pumas, one of LIGA MX’s best! There’s a very realistic timeline where things got out of hand at Q2 Stadium.

We’re not crowning Austin FC a Leagues Cup favorite or anything just yet. But this was an imposing result for Josh Wolff’s group.

Tijuana must not have gotten the memo, because Cristian Olivera and Denis Bouanga made life miserable for their guests at BMO Stadium. Good luck to any defender who has those wingers making run after run at them. Absolutely terrifying.

Armchair Analyst Matt Doyle had LAFC in Tier 1 of his Leagues Cup preview for a reason. They’re an absolute wagon when getting out on the counter-attack.

It’s more misery for Atlanta, who really need to get their Thiago Almada and Giorgos Giakoumakis replacements right. But for D.C., it’s another sign that maybe (just maybe) they’ve turned their season around.

Friday night at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, D.C. United benefitted from this. Alex Bono was their PK hero after Daniel Ríos and Jared Stroud traded braces in regulation time.

A reminder: Leagues Cup games that end in a draw go straight to penalty kicks (no extra time). I love this format. It adds to the drama and encourages attacking play, giving the winner an extra point.

We admittedly didn’t learn a ton here. Orlando are a better team than Montréal, especially at home with Facundo Torres and Martín Ojeda both in form. The Lions could go on a deep tournament run.

Just like when these teams met in mid-June at Lumen Field, homegrowns Jordan Morris and Paul Rothrock scored to give Seattle all three points. The only difference was that came in MLS play and not Leagues Cup.

It was looking pretty decent for Minnesota… until Hassani Dotson was red-carded midway through the second half. Everything unraveled from there.

Listed in order of “watchability,” seven Leagues Cup matches are on deck tonight. Buckle up, folks. We’re treated to four MLS vs. LIGA clashes.

Club Puebla vs. Inter Miami CF

Watch: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass | Saturday, 8 pm ET

Watchability Score: 43/50

Inter Miami begin their Leagues Cup title defense against a LIGA MX team they’re undoubtedly better than. Sure, it comes while Lionel Messi recovers from an ankle injury. But Tata Martino’s squad boasts insane depth and should handle Puebla just fine.

Chivas de Guadalajara vs. San Jose Earthquakes

Watch: Apple TV - Free, Univision, FS1 | Saturday, 10 pm ET

Watchability Score: 39/50

A massive crowd is expected at Levi’s Stadium. Is that because Cade Cowell, now with Chivas, is facing the team (San Jose) where his professional career began? We’ll leave that answer up to you.

Houston Dynamo FC vs. Atlas FC

Watch: Apple TV - Free, Univision | Saturday, 8 pm ET

Watchability Score: 37/50

Héctor Herrera against a LIGA MX team is always must-watch. Houston are more than the legendary Mexican midfielder, though. Coco Carrasquilla and new striker Ezequiel Ponce are both ballers. Let’s see how they start to combine against a LIGA MX dark-horse contender.

Philadelphia Union vs. Charlotte FC

Watch: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass | Saturday, 8 pm ET

Watchability Score: 37/50

Normally, this would be ranked a little lower. But Philadelphia have won back-to-back home games by a combined 8-1 scoreline. Their season might be salvaged after all.

Charlotte, meanwhile, are adjusting to having Karol Świderski back in the lineup. Can the Polish international be their long-needed solution at striker?

New England Revolution vs. Mazatlán FC

Watch: Apple TV - Free | Saturday, 8 pm ET

Watchability Score: 34/50

Lately, the Revs have been the walking wounded. Life’s been tough for Caleb Porter’s team. Still, New England are facing a bottom-tier LIGA MX club and should have the upper hand at home.

New York Red Bulls vs. Toronto FC

Watch: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass | Saturday, 8 pm ET

Watchability Score: 31/50

The Red Bulls aren’t at full strength (see: Emil Forsberg and John Tolkin). But they’re more about the system than individual stars anyways. If anybody can counter-act that, it’s Toronto’s Lorenzo Insigne and Federico Bernardeschi. They’ve both got magic in their boots.

St. Louis CITY SC vs. FC Dallas

Watch: Apple TV - Free | Saturday, 9 pm ET

Watchability Score: 29/50

It’s, uh, not going great in St. Louis. Let’s see how quickly their new signings integrate and help Roman Bürki avoid needing to go super-human every game. Unlike last year, maybe Leagues Cup can give CITY SC some forward momentum?