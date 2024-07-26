Columbus Crew star Cucho Hernández named MLS Player of the Month

Columbus Crew forward Cucho Hernández has been named MLS Player of the Month for July 2024.

The Colombian star logged a league-leading seven goal contributions during the month (3g/4a). He provided either the game-winning goal or game-winning assist in all three of Columbus’ victories during July.

Cucho's run was highlighted by an MLS Cup 2023 rematch, when he contributed 1g/1a in the Crew's 5-1 victory at LAFC. In that game, he joined Jeff Cunningham (2001-02) and Stern John (1998-99) as the only players in Columbus history with 20 goal contributions in consecutive seasons.

Later in July, Cucho totaled his 80th goal contribution over the past three seasons, becoming the first player in Crew history to accomplish the feat. The 2024 MLS All-Star has produced 13g/8a in 18 appearances this season, including six game-winning goals (tied for third-most in MLS).

This is the second time Cucho has commanded Player of the Month honors, having previously taken home the award in September 2023. He joins Guillermo Barros Schelotto (three) and Brad Friedel (two) as the only players in Crew history to win MLS Player of the Month multiple times.

The Crew play a Leagues Cup Showcase against English Premier League side Aston Villa on Saturday before officially beginning their tournament on Aug. 9 at Lower.com Field. They'll host the second-place finisher from West 4 (Chicago Fire FC, Sporting Kansas City and Toluca).