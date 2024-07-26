Inter Miami sign Robert Taylor to contract extension

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Extension

Inter Miami CF have signed winger Robert Taylor to a contract extension through the 2026 MLS season with an option for 2027, the club announced Friday.

The 29-year-old Finland international joined Inter Miami prior to the 2022 campaign from Norwegian top-flight side SK Brann.

Taylor has tallied 16g/19a in 101 appearances (all competitions) and played a crucial role in Inter Miami's Leagues Cup 2023-winning side. He is one of only two players in Inter Miami history to reach the 100-match milestone.

"Robert has been an outstanding contributor to Inter Miami since he arrived and we’re excited to keep him with us for the foreseeable future," chief soccer officer and sporting director Chris Henderson said in a release.

"Robert is a valuable asset for our team both in midfield and attack, while his personality and work rate have also made him an important presence in the locker room and endeared him to Inter Miami fans. We’re excited to see him help us continue towards achieving our goal of winning more titles."

Internationally, Taylor has two goals in 34 appearances for Finland. He was part of their UEFA Euro 2020 squad.

“I’m really happy to sign a contract extension with Inter Miami," said Taylor. "It's a big honor and it motivates me even more to win trophies, which we are on the right track for. I hope to leave a good image and play here as long as I can."

At the Leagues Cup break, Inter Miami lead the Supporters' Shield race with 53 points (16W-4L-5D).