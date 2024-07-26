Sporting Kansas City transfer Marinos Tzionis to FK Čukarički

Sporting Kansas City have transferred forward Marinos Tzionis to Serbian top-flight side FK Čukarički, the club announced Friday.

Tzionis, a 23-year-old Cyprian international, joined Sporting KC in 2022 from Omonia Nicosia. A U22 Initiative signing, he tallied 2g/1a in 57 appearances.

Sporting KC are 12th in the Western Conference table at the Leagues Cup break, sitting nine points off the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs pace.