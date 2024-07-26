Transfer Tracker

Sporting Kansas City transfer Marinos Tzionis to FK Čukarički

Marinos Tzionis - Sporting KC - transfer
MLSsoccer staff

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Transfer

Sporting Kansas City have transferred forward Marinos Tzionis to Serbian top-flight side FK Čukarički, the club announced Friday.

Tzionis, a 23-year-old Cyprian international, joined Sporting KC in 2022 from Omonia Nicosia. A U22 Initiative signing, he tallied 2g/1a in 57 appearances.

As Tzionis departs, Sporting KC's attacking line is led by Alan Pulido, Johnny Russell, Dániel Sallói and Willy Agada.

Sporting KC are 12th in the Western Conference table at the Leagues Cup break, sitting nine points off the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs pace.

MLSsoccer staff -
@mls
Transfer Tracker Sporting Kansas City Marinos Tzionis

