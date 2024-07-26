Hugo Lloris: What France & Tottenham legend learns from MLS "adventure"

COLUMBUS – LAFC ’s contingent of All-Stars wasted no time after Wednesday night’s showcase at Lower.com Field, packing up and hitting the exits shortly after the final whistle of the LIGA MX All-Stars’ 4-1 win over their MLS counterparts.

“But it's also really good, because the competition is good. A lot of talented players, too, really good coaches, really good teams, talented players. I mean, there is everything to enjoy the competition right here … Especially when you go away from home, there is no easy game.”

“I was really excited to join MLS and it's been a really good experience so far. I discovered a lot of new things,” Lloris told MLSsoccer.com in Ohio this week. “It's not an easy league, obviously. We don't have the right image from Europe of MLS. It's quite challenging, when you look at all the traveling that you have to make – so distances, weather conditions, altitude, different type of fields, of grasses.

It’s an example of the new demands the French World Cup winner has come to grips with over his first six months in North America, and the sort of challenges he wanted to take on during the Indian summer of his storied career.

It was understandable. Denis Bouanga and Hugo Lloris had a long flight ahead of them and a looming match to prepare for, as their Leagues Cup campaign kicks off in Los Angeles on Friday, an opening-night border clash with Club Tijuana at BMO Stadium (11 pm ET - MLS Season Pass ).

Tottenham to LAFC

Lloris remains a game-changing performer as his 38th birthday approaches. He ranks among MLS’s top goalkeepers in statistical terms, backstopping an LAFC side who top the Western Conference standings on a points-per-game basis entering the Leagues Cup break and are the closest pursuers to overall leaders Inter Miami CF in the Supporters’ Shield table.

“I still have the motivation. Physically, I still feel good,” he said, “and I try to maintain a certain level, because when I decided to come, I just wanted to make it right, to make it good, and for that, I need to enjoy my football.”

He says he, his wife Marine and their three young children have settled into their new southern California environs, providing the balance he’d sought to maintain motivation – and a measure of curiosity, considering the significant differences from his previous stops at Tottenham Hotspur, Olympique Lyonnais and OGC Nice.

MLS’s focus on competitive parity has drawn his attention, for example.

“Life [off the pitch] is really important, so with my family, everything has been really good. We found a new routine and we are enjoying it. And on the field I've got everything I need at LAFC to keep a good level,” said Lloris. “Everything is new for me. You manage the regular season in a different way than in Europe because you know that afterwards you have also a playoff competition that is even more important.