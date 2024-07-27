Austin FC stun Pumas in Leagues Cup with "incredible display of grit"

The first big upset of Leagues Cup 2024 came on opening night, with 10-man Austin FC stunning LIGA MX’s Pumas UNAM in a thrilling 3-2 win at Q2 Stadium.

“We had adversity that we faced in many, many ways,” head coach Josh Wolff said postmatch. “And the players put in a big, big effort and got rewarded. They were fantastic today... it shows who they are.”

And what a victory it was, with club talisman Sebastián Driussi ending a three-month scoring drought with the game-winning goal and backup goalkeeper Stefan Cleveland making a dramatic second-half stoppage-time penalty-kick save to preserve the three points. All this after marquee summer signing Osman Bukari got sent off in his debut for two yellow cards in the first half.

Friday’s result throws a major wrench in Group West 1 – which also features another Mexican powerhouse in CF Monterrey – while giving the Verde & Black a much-needed statement victory as they look to make noise in the tournament before making a final push for the 2024 Audi MLS Cup Playoffs.

“He has been [waiting for that goal]”, Wolff said of Driussi. “He knows how important he is to this team and we need him to perform because it only elevates those around him, it only elevates the intensity, the belief, the hunger of the group. He’s so impactful and influential in this group.

As Los Auriazules pushed for an equalizer in the second half, an unmarked Driussi headed home Ring’s cross to the far post to set off an emotional celebration both in the stands and on the field. The 28-year-old Designated Player, who had 22g/7a during a career-best 2022 season, hadn’t scored since May 18 in a 3-2 win over Sporting Kansas City .

Alex Ring ’s early opener set the tone for the Verde & Black, who managed to extend their lead despite Bukari’s sending-off via Gyasi Zardes . Ali Ávila pulled one back for Pumas before the break after poking in Cleveland’s rebound on a close-range effort from César Huerta.

Winless in three league games and on the outside looking in of the Western Conference playoff picture, Austin more than held their own against the current LIGA MX Apertura co-leaders, who are undefeated in four matches with a 3W-0L-1D record.

Cleveland comes up clutch

Then there was Cleveland, a winter free-agent signing who was making his first start in nearly a year in place of first-choice Brad Stuver. The 30-year-old veteran was hardly having a dream debut, bearing partial responsibility for Ávila’s goal and looking unsure during a few interventions in goal.

But when referee Juan Tipaz called a penalty on Julio Cascante, giving Pumas a chance to level the game in second-half stoppage time, Cleveland came up huge to deny Gonzalo Martínez from the spot and give Austin a dramatic win.

“I think he did an incredible job when asked and needed on that penalty kick, there’s no doubt it,” Wolff said. “… I wouldn’t say it was perfect for him, but when the moment came he answered it. And the guys were extremely appreciative, as are all of us.”

Up next for Austin is a showdown with Monterrey on Tuesday night (9:00 pm ET | Apple TV - Free; UniMás, FS1) that will determine their Leagues Cup fate. After Friday night’s display, they have every reason to believe they can move on from their group and be a serious threat in the Round of 32, which begins on August 7.