Your Monday Kickoff: Who were Decision Day's biggest winners? 

Real Salt Lake went down to the wire in booking an Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs spot, earning passage back into the postseason with a 3-1 win on Decision Day against the Portland Timbers . Now, head coach Pablo Mastroeni’s team will face No. 2 Austin FC in Round One as the No. 7 seed in the Western Conference’s seven-team field.

The Loons’ berth snapped a six-game slide , and now they’ll face No. 3 FC Dallas in Round One as the No. 6 seed in the Western Conference’s seven-team field.

They joined the seven-team Eastern Conference playoff field Sunday via a dramatic 2-1 win over Columbus Crew , and now they’ll be the No. 7 seed and face No. 2 CF Montréal in Round One.

Cincy got over the line on Decision Day by beating D.C. United 5-2, needing the regular season’s last day to join the seven-team Eastern Conference playoff field. They’ll be the No. 5 seed and visit No. 4 New York Red Bulls in Round One.

The 2022 MLS regular season is over and the playoff field is officially set. Take a look at the field here.

You probably didn’t catch all that happened yesterday while 14 teams played at the same time. Twice. The Recap is here to help look back one more time before we go headlong into trying to look ahead at what will happen in one of the most random playoffs in the world.

What it means: The Union have finished first in the East for the second time in three seasons. They can sit back in Round One and wait for the winner of the Red Bulls and Cincy matchup. Their win kept Montréal in second place and set CFMTL to take on Orlando City in Round One.

What happened: The Union didn’t mess around . Daniel Gazdag scored in the fourth minute and added two more goals after that.

What it means: Inter Miami ended the year in sixth place. They’ll take on NYCFC in Round One. And Montréal put some pressure on Philly to take first place in the East, however...

ATLANTA UNITED 1-2 NYCFC

What happened: Atlanta United went down early (shocking, I know) as NYCFC cruised to a 2-1 win in Atlanta thanks to goals from Gabriel Pereira and Heber.

What it means: NYCFC held onto the third spot in the East. It almost feels kind of surprising after a period of form where NYCFC may have legitimately been one of the worst teams in the conference for a moment, but they’ve bounced back in a major way since winning Campeones Cup. They’ll enter their playoff matchup against Inter Miami on a three-game league winning streak.

NEW YORK RED BULLS 2-0 CHARLOTTE FC

What happened: August arrival Elias Manoel scored his first two MLS goals as the Red Bulls handled Charlotte.

What it means: NYCFC’s win meant the Red Bulls were staying in fourth place no matter what, but it has to be encouraging to see a starting striker find the net a couple of times. We’ll see if Manoel starts against FC Cincinnati in Round One, but a striker getting hot at the right time could be the difference between a “That’s So Metro” moment happening in the first round or in the Conference Final.

D.C. UNITED 2-5 FC CINCINNATI

What happened: FC Cincinnati wasted no time making Decision Day a little more boring for us and a little more comfortable for them. Lucho Acosta and Brenner each scored inside the first 10 minutes on the way to a Brenner hat trick and a 5-2 win. Brandon Vazquez also scored in this one while finding the time to dish out three assists as well.

What it means: PLAYOFF. CINCY.