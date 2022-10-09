Minnesota United FC clinch Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs spot

Minnesota United FC will be part of the Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs, securing their place on Decision Day with a 2-0 win over Vancouver Whitecaps FC.
The Loons’ berth snapped a six-game slide, and now they’ll face No. 3 FC Dallas in Round One as the No. 6 seed in the Western Conference’s seven-team field.
Playoff history, key pieces
MNUFC have booked a postseason ticket for the fourth straight year, a run highlighted insofar by a Western Conference Final appearance in 2020.
Since struggling as an expansion club from 2017-18, they’ve entered a steady tier that also coincides with Allianz Field opening in 2019.
Minnesota’s star player remains Emanuel Reynoso, their No. 10 who has recorded 10 goals and 11 assists this season. Paraguayan striker Luis Amarilla is back and stands as their second-leading scorer, and Finnish international midfielder Robin Lod is arguably among the league’s most underrated players.
Canadian international goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair has emerged as a steady force, winning MVP honors this summer at the 2022 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target, a match Minnesota hosted. And veteran center back Michael Boxall, a New Zealand international, has an outsized role amid some key injuries.
Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs
MLS Cup 2022 is set for Nov. 5, while the playoffs will get underway Oct. 15 with Round One games (the top seed in each conference gets a bye).
The timeline takes into consideration the FIFA 2022 World Cup starting Nov. 20 in Qatar, rather than during the event’s typical summer months.