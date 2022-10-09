Playoff Scenarios

Minnesota United FC clinch Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs spot

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

22MLSplayoffs_Clinched-MIN-16x9

Minnesota United FC will be part of the Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs, securing their place on Decision Day with a 2-0 win over Vancouver Whitecaps FC.

The Loons’ berth snapped a six-game slide, and now they’ll face No. 3 FC Dallas in Round One as the No. 6 seed in the Western Conference’s seven-team field.

Playoff history, key pieces

MNUFC have booked a postseason ticket for the fourth straight year, a run highlighted insofar by a Western Conference Final appearance in 2020.

Since struggling as an expansion club from 2017-18, they’ve entered a steady tier that also coincides with Allianz Field opening in 2019.

Minnesota’s star player remains Emanuel Reynoso, their No. 10 who has recorded 10 goals and 11 assists this season. Paraguayan striker Luis Amarilla is back and stands as their second-leading scorer, and Finnish international midfielder Robin Lod is arguably among the league’s most underrated players.

Canadian international goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair has emerged as a steady force, winning MVP honors this summer at the 2022 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target, a match Minnesota hosted. And veteran center back Michael Boxall, a New Zealand international, has an outsized role amid some key injuries.

Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs

MLS Cup 2022 is set for Nov. 5, while the playoffs will get underway Oct. 15 with Round One games (the top seed in each conference gets a bye).

The timeline takes into consideration the FIFA 2022 World Cup starting Nov. 20 in Qatar, rather than during the event’s typical summer months.

View the Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs bracket

MLS Cup Playoffs Playoff Scenarios Minnesota United FC Matchday

Related Stories

Real Salt Lake clinch Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs spot
Who can clinch a playoff spot on Decision Day 2022?
Orlando City SC clinch Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs spot
More News
More News
Caleb Porter owns Columbus Crew missing playoffs: "I definitely made mistakes"

Caleb Porter owns Columbus Crew missing playoffs: "I definitely made mistakes"
Nashville SC's Hany Mukhtar wins 2022 MLS Golden Boot presented by Audi
Golden Boot

Nashville SC's Hany Mukhtar wins 2022 MLS Golden Boot presented by Audi
Josef Martinez: Don't talk to me, talk to Atlanta United's front office
MLS Insider: Tom Bogert

Josef Martinez: Don't talk to me, talk to Atlanta United's front office
MLS Cup 2022 hosting scenarios: Where will the final be held?

MLS Cup 2022 hosting scenarios: Where will the final be held?
Real Salt Lake clinch Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs spot

Real Salt Lake clinch Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs spot
Minnesota United FC clinch Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs spot

Minnesota United FC clinch Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs spot
More News
Video
Video
HIGHLIGHTS: Real Salt Lake vs. Portland Timbers | October 09, 2022
4:09

HIGHLIGHTS: Real Salt Lake vs. Portland Timbers | October 09, 2022
Watch MLS in 15 from ATX vs. COL | October 9, 2022
14:46

Watch MLS in 15 from ATX vs. COL | October 9, 2022
HIGHLIGHTS: Austin FC vs. Colorado Rapids | October 09, 2022
4:09

HIGHLIGHTS: Austin FC vs. Colorado Rapids | October 09, 2022
HIGHLIGHTS: Los Angeles Football Club vs. Nashville SC | October 09, 2022
4:10

HIGHLIGHTS: Los Angeles Football Club vs. Nashville SC | October 09, 2022
More Video
Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs Bracket Challenge

Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs Bracket Challenge

Think you know who wins the Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs this year? Lock in your picks and you could be one of the 30 prize winners.