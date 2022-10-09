Facundo Torres steps up to lead Orlando City to playoffs: 'We're lucky to have him"

The highs and lows of soccer. Orlando City have lived the full gamut of emotion over the last month. On Sunday, it was another high.

In a must-win home game against the Columbus Crew to make the playoffs, Orlando came from behind to win 2-1, with a dramatic game-winning penalty from club-record signing Facundo Torres in the 84th minute sealing the win, and with it, qualification to the 2022 Audi MLS Cup Playoffs.

“I’m very happy, I’m very proud of the club,” head coach Oscar Pareja told media after the game. “Orlando City are on the map as a community club who want to fight for things. … The boys found a way. We’re very proud.”

Orlando have made the playoffs in three consecutive seasons, all three years Pareja has been in charge. Previous to his arrival, the Floridian club missed the playoffs in each of their first five seasons.

A month ago, things were great for Orlando.

They had just lifted the US Open Cup, their first-ever trophy as an MLS club, and found themselves comfortably above the playoff line despite an inconsistent season. Things were trending up, until they weren’t. Orlando lost four of their next five games, including a 4-1 thrashing at the hands of rival Inter Miami on Wednesday, facilitating a must-win match on the final day of the regular season to make the playoffs.

Sunday, they went into halftime down 1-0. Again faced with adversity, Orlando stepped up to the moment.

“The loss to Miami was one of the hardest moments in my era here,” Pareja said. “We didn’t have any rest after the game, but the day after in training, the boys were so bright. They forgot about it, they got us up again. … All credit to the players, I cannot take their praise. It was their willingness, the energy comes from players, I really admired it.”

Derrick Etienne gave Columbus a first half lead before Junior Urso scored an equalizer in the 56th minute. Columbus would have advanced with a draw, so Orlando needed to find a winner. After a VAR review for a potential handball late in the game, the referee awarded Orlando a penalty for a handball on Milos Degenek.