FC Cincinnati clinch Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs spot

FC Cincinnati’ s new era has checked off a major accomplishment, booking an Audi MLS Cup Playoffs spot for the first time since joining the league in 2019.

Cincy got over the line on Decision Day by beating D.C. United 5-2, needing the regular season’s last day to join the seven-team Eastern Conference playoff field. They’ll be the No. 5 seed and visit No. 4 New York Red Bulls in Round One.