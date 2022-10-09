Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs field: Round One matchups

The Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs field is set after an action-packed Decision Day, with Round One games beginning Oct. 15.
The Philadelphia Union (Eastern Conference) and LAFC (Western Conference) have byes into the Conference Semifinals as the respective No. 1 seeds, but the remaining 12 teams will soon enter single-elimination territory.
(2) CF Montréal vs. (7) Orlando City SC
- When: To be announced
- Watch: To be announced
- Location: Stade Saputo
CF Montréal are among the most in-form teams in MLS by going 11W-1L-3D since mid-July. They'll host an Orlando City SC team that needed a Decision Day victory to get in, keeping the 2022 US Open Cup champions alive.
(3) New York City FC vs. (6) Inter Miami CF
- When: To be announced
- Watch: To be announced
- Location: Red Bull Arena
NYCFC enter as defending MLS Cup champions, rattling off three straight wins to cap their season and maintain a home playoff game. Inter Miami's late-season surge has been spearheaded by legendary Argentine striker Gonzalo Higuain, who's set to retire after the 2022 campaign.
(4) New York Red Bulls vs. (5) FC Cincinnati
- When: To be announced
- Watch: To be announced
- Location: Red Bull Arena
The Red Bulls have matched Seattle's league-record 13-year playoff streak, and now they'll host after finishing just 6W-6L-5D at home this campaign. Meanwhile, FC Cincinnati are chasing a first-ever playoff win after this breakthrough postseason berth follows three straight bottom-of-the-table finishes during their first three MLS seasons.
(2) Austin FC vs. (7) Real Salt Lake
- When: To be announced
- Watch: To be announced
- Location: Q2 Stadium
Austin are amid a dramatic year-two turnaround, going from 31 points as an expansion team in 2021 to 56 points in 2022, spearheaded by midfielder Sebastian Driussi. RSL may be feeling some déjà vu after also needing a Decision Day win to book a playoff ticket last year.
(3) FC Dallas vs. (6) Minnesota United FC
- When: To be announced
- Watch: To be announced
- Location: Toyota Stadium
Dallas are back in the playoffs under first-year head coach Nico Estevez, earning a home match in the process as striker Jesus Ferreira chases a World Cup starring role. Minnesota nearly missed out, though snapped a six-game winless streak on Decision Day to book a fourth straight playoff trip.
(4) LA Galaxy vs. (5) Nashville SC
- When: To be announced
- Watch: To be announced
- Location: Dignity Health Sports Park
The Galaxy, fittingly, secured a home playoff match with Decision Day goals from Riqui Puig, Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez and Dejan Joveljic, their most dangerous weapons upon this playoff return. Nashville will be hoping for a road upset, with Hany Mukhtar capturing the Golden Boot presented by Audi with 23 goals and 11 assists.