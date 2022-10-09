Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs field: Round One matchups

The Philadelphia Union (Eastern Conference) and LAFC (Western Conference) have byes into the Conference Semifinals as the respective No. 1 seeds, but the remaining 12 teams will soon enter single-elimination territory.

The Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs field is set after an action-packed Decision Day, with Round One games beginning Oct. 15.

(2) CF Montréal vs. (7) Orlando City SC

To be announced Location: Stade Saputo

CF Montréal are among the most in-form teams in MLS by going 11W-1L-3D since mid-July. They'll host an Orlando City SC team that needed a Decision Day victory to get in, keeping the 2022 US Open Cup champions alive.

(3) New York City FC vs. (6) Inter Miami CF

To be announced Location: Red Bull Arena

NYCFC enter as defending MLS Cup champions, rattling off three straight wins to cap their season and maintain a home playoff game. Inter Miami's late-season surge has been spearheaded by legendary Argentine striker Gonzalo Higuain, who's set to retire after the 2022 campaign.

(4) New York Red Bulls vs. (5) FC Cincinnati

To be announced Location: Red Bull Arena