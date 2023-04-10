Your Monday Kickoff: Which MLS teams should be hitting the panic button?

It only took four seasons for the Austin FC Academy to bring home significant silverware. Theie Under-15 squad captured the 2023 Generation adidas Cup on Sunday , besting the Philadelphia Union on penalties after the two sides drew 1-1. For the second game in a row, Nicolas Aristizabal came up huge in the shootout. Aristizabal stopped the seventh Union penalty of the day, securing the shootout by a 7-6 margin.

The last time a Philadelphia Union team won the Generation adidas Cup was in 2012. Current first-team head coach Jim Curtin guided the U-17s to that triumph, and future US international Zack Steffen was in goal that day as Philadelphia defeated Toronto FC in a penalty shootout. Fast forward to 2023, and the Philadelphia Under-17 squad capped off a week of strong results with a 1-0 title triumph against FC Dallas at this year’s Generation adidas Cup. A Devon DeCorte goal in the 24th minute from the penalty spot proved to be the difference.

So close. So close until all of this stops being fake. But I think we can at least safely say the results are starting to be slightly less fake. We have maybe, potentially, learned something at this point. Even still, I’ll hold off on the hottest takes I have simmering underneath the surface until we can be sure we’ve learned something. For now, I have questions.

Now the celebration of St. Louis’ early success is winding down, it feels like it’s time to start turning our attention to the teams who have been around far longer than St. Louis but are getting far, far worse results. The first 20% of the season is for dreams, the next 20% is for asking why certain teams have already given up on them. Especially when the West’s table is being propped up by three of its biggest and most successful clubs. Someone stuck expensive paintings underneath the shorter leg instead of Splenda packets.

Sporting KC are at the bottom of the bottom with three points and a -6 goal differential over seven games. The Galaxy are barely above them with three points and a -6 goal differential over six games. And Portland are just above them with five points and a -6 goal differential over seven games. It’s not clear exactly what the way forward is for any of these three right now.

SKC are getting pieces back, like Alan Pulido, but they aren’t controlling games or creating high-quality chances. The Galaxy have fans protesting, players losing their heads and earning highly-avoidable red cards as they lose to Houston, and Secondary Transfer Window sanctions looming. And the Timbers are injured, but I’m not convinced they would be all that great if they were healthy. Even with Evander plugged in, it’s still the same team, playing the same uninspiring brand of soccer that earned them eighth place in the West last year.

Now, I will say, even though it’s a few games too early to look at underlying numbers like expected goals, SKC’s and LA’s numbers are at least better than last place in the West. They still aren’t great, but both teams have underperformed their xG more than any other Western Conference team. Maybe that’s an early indicator that things will be sorted out and all will be totally… well, honestly, it would still be pretty mediocre if things evened out. But at least they wouldn’t be last. Portland would be.