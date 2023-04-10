Back on top! Philadelphia Union U17s defeat FC Dallas in Generation adidas Cup final 

Needing to get back into the game, FC Dallas pushed forward, leaving the back line vulnerable to the mazy runs of substitute David Vazquez. FC Dallas midfielder Mikey Murphy was shown a second yellow in the 56th minute. That added an even bigger challenge for an attack that needed a goal against a Union side that had conceded just twice on their way to the final.

Despite being down a man, the chances were there for an FC Dallas equalizer. In the 70th minute, Luke Shreiner hit the side netting with his left foot after a bouncing ball found him free in the box. Five minutes later, a tantalizing cross from Diego Garcia just eluded a couple of runners. That would be the best and last chance of the game for FC Dallas, as the Union celebrated at the final whistle.