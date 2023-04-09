Nashville SC supporters honor Covenant School shooting victims

"I think it's been an incredibly difficult week for an awful lot of people," Nashville head coach Gary Smith reflected after the match. "In saying that, I don't think any of us can even remotely understand what some of these families are going through that have lost loved ones.

"It's not just going to end," said Smith. "Their sadness and grieving is not going to end in the next couple of months where maybe some of us will have moved on and carried on with our lives. They're going to have to deal with that for a long, long time."