History made! Austin FC U15s beat Philadelphia Union to claim Generation adidas Cup title 

A slice of fortune for Austin FC opened the scoring. Andrei Chirila played a back pass to Alex Smith, and a bad hop took it past the goalkeeper’s foot and into the back of the net. The lead gave center backs Miles Patton and Gavin Wolff something to protect in front of Aristizabal, and Austin did enough to hold a lead at the break. A header from midfielder Peter Doran was perhaps the Union’s best chance of the half, but he was unable to direct it on target.

It didn’t take long for the Union to tie the game in the second half. Three minutes into the second stanza, Jamir Johnson’s tap-in at the far post capped off a well-worked team move. Left back Jordan Griffin played a pivotal role, reading the Union’s possession play and slowly creeping up the field. When midfielder Peter Doran picked out Cavan Sullivan close to the touchline, Griffin burst forward into space just outside the box. Sullivan found Griffin who took a couple of touches, cut back onto his right foot, and whizzed a low cross to a wide-open Johnson at the far post.