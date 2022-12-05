Your Monday Kickoff: CF Montréal lose another key cog as Alistair Johnston transfers to Celtic FC

Sporting Kansas City have re-signed MLS veterans Graham Zusi, Roger Espinoza and Andreu Fontàs, the club announced Friday. Zusi and Espinoza both signed one-year deals through 2023 with options for 2024, while Fontàs agreed to a two-year deal through 2024. All three players have enjoyed sustained success in Kansas City, with Zusi and Espinoza respectively playing 14 and 13 seasons for SKC and Fontàs joining the mix in 2018. Combined, the three club stalwarts have made 736 regular season appearances in Sporting blue.

Fresh off his performances for Canada at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, CF Montréal have transferred defender Alistair Johnston to Scottish Premier League powerhouse Celtic FC, the club announced Saturday. The transfer will be effective as of January 1. Johnston, who signed a five-year deal at Celtic, is Montréal's second major outbound transfer, following star midfielder Djordje Mihailovic's move to AZ Alkmaar in Holland's Eredivisie.

The US men’s national team exited the 2022 FIFA World Cup following a 3-1 defeat to the Netherlands in the Round of 16 on Saturday. The Netherlands, who topped Group A, advance to the quarterfinals to face Argentina Friday.

Maybe now that the World Cup is over, everyone can get back to focusing on the world’s second-most popular global event, the MLS offseason……what’s that…….huh, ok, weird…………..ok, yeah, I’ll tell them….Ok, so apparently the World Cup just keeps going once all the Concacaf teams are out. I don’t get it either, doesn’t seem very “World” of them. But at least one continent can jump right back into MLS. Just in time too. Things are getting kind of weird.

Alistair Johnston is heading to Celtic after spending a few years climbing the ranks of the best wingbacks in MLS. Now, a year after being exchanged from Nashville to CF Montréal for up to $1 million in GAM, he’s leaving for a reported $5 million transfer fee.

The move can’t help but make you wonder if Nashville regret that trade. They never looked quite the same at wingback without Johnston, at least until Shaq Moore arrived. Maybe there’s some truth in the idea his departure contributed more to an underwhelming season than most realize. Now, the Coyotes are missing out on a decent windfall from a big transfer, although they will get 10% of the sell-on.

The main story though continues to be Montréal’s post-2022 tear down. Just a short time after Johnston’s transfer became official, Fabrizio Romano reported Ismael Kone is on his way to Watford for what he called a “record transfer fee for Montréal.” That’s another injection of cash and another loss of talent.