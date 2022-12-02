Transfer Tracker

Orlando City SC sign homegrown midfielder Favian Loyola

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

Orlando City SC have signed homegrown midfielder Favian Loyola through the 2025 MLS season with options in both 2026 and 2027, the club announced Friday. 

The 17-year-old US youth international is Orlando’s 13th homegrown signing in club history. He’s their first to climb the development pathway from Orlando’s academy to Orlando City B’s new iteration in MLS NEXT Pro.

“Favian is an exciting young talent that we’re happy to have been able to help grow throughout the course of the last few years,” Luiz Muzzi, Orlando’s EVP of soccer operations and general manager, said in a release. 

“His development and impact in the last year with Orlando City B amplified his continued improvement at every step since joining our academy, and we look forward to seeing his continued growth with our first team.”

Loyola signed an MLS NEXT Pro deal in August, tallying six goals across 11 appearances for Orlando City B. He was also named to the 2022 MLS NEXT All-Star Game, earning MVP honors in the match.

On the international stage, Loyola has been called up to the US U-19s on multiple occasions, most recently in September for the Slovenia Nations Cup.

READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker presented by Avant

