Orlando City SC sign homegrown midfielder Favian Loyola

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

Orlando City SC have signed homegrown midfielder Favian Loyola through the 2025 MLS season with options in both 2026 and 2027, the club announced Friday.

The 17-year-old US youth international is Orlando’s 13th homegrown signing in club history. He’s their first to climb the development pathway from Orlando’s academy to Orlando City B’s new iteration in MLS NEXT Pro.

“Favian is an exciting young talent that we’re happy to have been able to help grow throughout the course of the last few years,” Luiz Muzzi, Orlando’s EVP of soccer operations and general manager, said in a release.