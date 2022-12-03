USA Player Ratings: What follows the World Cup exit vs. Netherlands?

I’ve said it a few times because I think it’s a crucially important point: The US were not well-prepared for this World Cup in terms of the competition they faced over the last couple of years. The pandemic played a huge role in that.

You see it in a Round of 16 loss like this, where it's pretty clear what the Netherlands were doing. They let the US bring the game to them and they were going to catch us on the break. The Netherlands were clinical in key moments and it’s 3-1 at the end.

Play better teams

We need to play better teams moving forward. That will be the challenge over the next three years or so, going into North America 2026, to get our team ready for the World Cup. Look at how Concacaf teams performed in Qatar. They played 13 games at the World Cup and won just three – it's not even close to being good enough.

Now, there’ll be opportunities with tournaments and teams are going to want to come to the US anyways to prepare. It will get better, but I’ll repeat how important it is.

We also have to figure out how to be more dangerous in the attack because we scored three goals in four games. It's hard to advance far at a World Cup that way.

Coach decision

The other big question, after tournaments like this, is always what happens with the coach.

You have to see if Gregg Berhalter wants to stay, that's the starting point for everything. Then secondly you have to decide what your plan is at the federation level. They have to decide if, in these three years or so, do you think Gregg did a good job and do you think he's the right guy to coach when we host the World Cup in 2026?

The question becomes: What are our expectations for 2026 and how do we want to get there? Does U.S. Soccer want to bring in a highly-experienced manager who's had success? Or do they think the way we're going is at the right pace? That's their decision to make. You’re expected to probably make the semifinals at the World Cup when you're hosting, whether that's realistic or not, so it’s a big decision.

All said, when you scrutinize this World Cup, we did a good job. We didn't do great. There's a lot heading in the right direction, but now it's also a time to really have a plan and have the right people in place. If you do that, that help answers the question of the coach.