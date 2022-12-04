USMNT left pondering missed opportunity in Qatar: “It's going to hurt for a while”

“Of course, man, it hurts,” said a drawn Pulisic postgame at Khalifa International Stadium. “I thought it was way offside when it happened, but I still hit it, and he made a good save. So of course, yeah, it's going to hurt for a while.”

With Saturday’s failure to advance, their tournament is abruptly over. A whirlwind of emotions awaits them in the coming days and weeks, perhaps for no one more so than Christian Pulisic, who admitted after the 3-1 Dutch win that his early one-on-one with Andries Noppert, where he clanked a shot off the goalkeeper’s left leg with the goal gaping, would likely haunt him.

That’s the stony reality for the US men’s national team now. They’ve been dreaming about the World Cup knockout stages for four (and, in the case of Inter Miami CF’s DeAndre Yedlin , eight) years, and got a brief rush from getting there on Tuesday before setting that good feeling aside to focus on the task of beating the Netherlands in the Round of 16.

Processing the pain

The USMNT’s vows to make a real run at this thing were not just talk. They truly believed they could achieve something in this tournament, but those visions are all gone now.

“100%, we came into this World Cup with the goal of winning,” said Walker Zimmerman. “And I think that we showed that we can compete with anyone, and then the way that we played, the way that we attacked games and created chances. And, again, I mentioned all the talent we have and the group of individuals that we have, how we believe in each other. And that's what makes it hurt the most, is we felt like this was a special group.”

Yedlin is the only member of this squad to have experienced this stage before. Back at Brazil 2014, where he was a young phenom who’d burst out of the Seattle Sounders academy and the University of Akron and used the tournament as a launching pad to a long stint in Europe.

That means he’s also tasted this bitter pill before, too, via that dramatic extra-time loss to Belgium at the same stage eight years ago. He hopes his young teammates’ pain will power them over the next four years.

“The biggest thing is, the group learned what it feels like to lose in a World Cup. And that goes a long way,” he said. “Now you’re going into the next one and pretty much everybody in that group probably will have played in a World Cup. So now it's a whole different story. Now they know that feeling of what it's like to lose after putting so much into it. The feeling of defeat from the past can only fuel success in the future.”

Many of those who walked through the postgame mixed zone felt they’d given the Netherlands all they could handle, that they deserved more from this occasion. Weston McKennie was a bit more philosophical about the result that was cemented by repeated waves of sterling Dutch counterattacking.