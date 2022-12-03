USA heartbreak in Qatar: World Cup run ends against Netherlands

The Netherlands, who topped Group A, advance to the quarterfinals to face either Argentina or Australia on Friday.

The US men’s national team exited the 2022 FIFA World Cup following a 3-1 defeat to the Netherlands in the Round of 16 Saturday at Khalifa International Stadium.

Both Dutch goals in the first half, scored by Memphis Depay and Daley Blind, came shortly after golden chances for the USMNT went begging.

The US played on the front foot from the opening kickoff and nearly took an early lead when Christian Pulisic snuck behind the Dutch defense off a ball played by Tyler Adams. But his left-footed shot was saved by goalkeeper Andries Noppert.

The Netherlands then sliced through the USMNT with some terrific passing and jumped ahead in the 10th minute on a clinical finish by Memphis Depay off a pass from Denzel Dumfries.

Tim Weah nearly leveled two minutes from halftime, collecting a failed clearance outside the box and blasting a shot on frame that was parried away by a diving Noppert.

The efficient Dutch doubled their lead in first-half stoppage time when Daley Blind latched onto a Dumfries cutback and scored on a one-touch strike from 12 yards out.

Tim Ream came close to pulling the USMNT within a goal four minutes into the second half, but his header following a Pulisic corner was cleared off the line by Steven Berghuis.

Haji Wright scored the elusive first goal in the 76th minute, getting a touch on a Pulisic low cross and looping it inside the far post.