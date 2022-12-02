Cameroon vs. Brazil: Vincent Aboubakar's red card made an MLS ref feel sorry

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

Cameroon red card

© Reuters/Dylan Martinez

Ismail Elfath, MLS Referee of the Year in two of the past three seasons, couldn’t help but lend an apologetic smile.

Cameroon striker Vincent Aboubakar had just scored a 92nd-minute game-winner to help the Indomitable Lions take down mighty Brazil, 1-0, at the FIFA 2022 World Cup.

The only trouble? Aboubakar was already on a yellow card and ripped his shirt off in celebration as he sprinted toward the corner flag.

Aboubakar’s rush of elation left Elfath with no choice. By the rules of the game, he had to brandish a second yellow card for the captain – adding up to a red-card dismissal. Elfath even gave Aboubakar a slight embrace as a sign of respect.

History made

With Friday's result, Cameroon became the first African nation to defeat Brazil at a World Cup. They also snapped Brazil's 17-game unbeaten streak in the group stage, plus earned Cameroon’s first World Cup victory since 2002 – back when legendary striker Samuel Eto'o scored against Saudi Arabia.

But it wasn’t enough to book a knockout round place in Qatar 2022; they finished third in Group G when combined with Switzerland’s 3-2 win over Serbia. Had that Switzerland-Serbia game ended in another result, Cameroon may have gone through on tiebreakers – making Aboubakar’s excitement more understandable.

MLS impact

For MLS purposes, that means Seattle Sounders FC defender Nouhou and Philadelphia Union defender Olivier Mbaizo have an early exit from the World Cup. Nouhou logged three 90-minute games for Cameroon, helping shut out a second-choice Brazil team Friday. Mbaizo was an unused substitute in all three matches.

In Group G's other game, Chicago Fire FC midfielder Xherdan Shaqiri helped Switzerland reach the knockout rounds.

Elfath is part of a sizable Professional Referee Organization contingent who are overseeing matches in Qatar.

Group G standings: 2022 World Cup
Team
Points
Record
Goals (for, against, GD)
1. Brazil
6
2W-1L-0D
3; 1; 2
2. Switzerland
6
2W-1L-0D
4; 3; 1
3. Cameroon
4
1W-1L-1D
4; 4; 0
4. Serbia
1
0W-2L-1D
5; 8; -3
World Cup
More News
More News
Shared DNA underlines massive USA-Netherlands World Cup faceoff
National Writer: Charles Boehm

Shared DNA underlines massive USA-Netherlands World Cup faceoff
World Cup Golden Boot tracker: Who is the top goalscorer in Qatar?

World Cup Golden Boot tracker: Who is the top goalscorer in Qatar?
Cameroon vs. Brazil: Vincent Aboubakar's red card made an MLS ref feel sorry

Cameroon vs. Brazil: Vincent Aboubakar's red card made an MLS ref feel sorry
Even with World Cup results, USA fans divided on Gregg Berhalter
National Writer: Charles Boehm

Even with World Cup results, USA fans divided on Gregg Berhalter
MLS announces sanctions after LA Galaxy violate salary budget and roster guidelines

MLS announces sanctions after LA Galaxy violate salary budget and roster guidelines
Xherdan Shaqiri joins Messi, Ronaldo in elite World Cup class

Xherdan Shaqiri joins Messi, Ronaldo in elite World Cup class
More News
Video
Video
Is this the USMNT's Moment? | Club & Country Today
14:14

Is this the USMNT's Moment? | Club & Country Today
USA Advance to the World Cup Knockout Stage: How They Did It | Club & Country Today
23:28

USA Advance to the World Cup Knockout Stage: How They Did It | Club & Country Today
A Must Win Game for the U.S. | Club & Country Today
18:38

A Must Win Game for the U.S. | Club & Country Today
Why Garth Lagerwey to Atlanta is the biggest signing of the offseason
49:33

Why Garth Lagerwey to Atlanta is the biggest signing of the offseason
More Video