João Moutinho departs Orlando City, signs in Italy's Serie A

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

João Moutinho has signed with Spezia, the Italian Serie A club announced Friday, ending the left back’s time with Orlando City SC.

The 24-year-old Portugal native was out of contract and leaves on a free transfer.

The No. 1 pick in the 2018 MLS SuperDraft, Moutinho initially turned pro with LAFC after starring at Akron University. He was traded to Orlando ahead of the 2019 campaign, helping them win the US Open Cup this past season.

Moutinho had three goals and eight assists across 86 MLS games (75 starts). He was Orlando’s starting left back the past few seasons as they’ve made three straight Audi MLS Cup Playoffs trips. 

Spezia are currently 17th in the Serie A table, six points above the relegation zone at the 2022 FIFA World Cup break. They’ve been in the top flight for three seasons after getting promoted from Serie B.

