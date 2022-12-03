USMNT may "lose some sleep" over World Cup elimination to Netherlands

When it comes to generating nationwide soccer interest across the United States, nothing inspires fan support and engagement quite like the FIFA World Cup .

Given that fact, the US men’s national team know they let an opportunity slip through their fingers Saturday in the Round of 16 by suffering a 3-1 defeat to the Netherlands. Their Qatar 2022 experience is over.

Starting goalkeeper Matt Turner summed up that tension when speaking postgame with FOX sideline reporter Jenny Taft.

“Looking around that locker room, the silence is deafening,” said Turner, who made four saves to keep the USMNT in it. “We all know what we put out there tonight wasn’t our best stuff. There were some great moments, but front to back it wasn’t our best performance.

“That’s the disappointing part because we all want to create moments for people back home to fall in love with the game and tonight was not one of those nights, unfortunately. We want to inspire another generation and I think that’s the clear message within our locker room. When you have opportunities against top opponents on the world stage, you want to put your best foot forward and be able to do that. Unfortunately tonight we weren’t up for it.”