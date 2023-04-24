Your Monday Kickoff: Are seats getting warm for some of MLS’ most decorated coaches?

Sign up for The Daily Kickoff in your inbox! The Daily Kickoff is more than an article – it can be delivered to your email account as well.

It was once again a great week to be a home team in MLS. Just one team, D.C. United, picked up a win on the road. Just two teams, LAFC and St. Louis, picked up draws. Did we learn anything beyond “road games are hard?” I don’t know. But I do have some questions.

Saturday night saw Toronto FC get thumped by Philadelphia, Sporting KC handled by the Revs and Orlando City get crushed at home by D.C. United. The Galaxy got their first win of the season, but I’m going to throw them in this group too because they got their first win of the season. At what point do you just call it a day and say it’s not working?

These are some massive names in MLS. I mean, we’re talking about Bob Bradley, Peter Vermes, Oscar Pareja and Greg Vanney. That’s a handful of Supporters’ Shields, US Open Cups and MLS Cups. There’s proof of concept with everyone involved. However, we’re also talking about multi-year projects that appear to have hit a wall.

We’re generally team “the managers don’t matter” here at The Daily Kickoff. There are plenty of studies at this point that suggest the players brought in matter far more. Thing is, though, most of that group has had a major influence on which players are brought in, too. Vermes and Bradley are their team’s sporting directors. Vanney took over as sporting director this year in the absence of team president Chris Klein, and, though it’s early, their most recent signings haven’t changed things for the better. And Oscar Pareja is managing an Orlando team that received a makeover this offseason, theoretically with some sense of playing to his strengths.