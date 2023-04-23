St. Louis CITY "learn to suffer" in road draw against Colorado Rapids

The tests keep coming for St. Louis CITY SC , who remain in first place in the Western Conference following Saturday's 1-1 draw at the Colorado Rapids ’ notoriously challenging Dick’s Sporting Goods Park.

The high-altitude affair against a resurgent Rapids side – now unbeaten in their last five matches – posed problems for CITY SC from the start, with goalkeeper Roman Bürki making several spectacular saves to keep the score level long enough for winger Rasmus Alm to put the expansion side ahead with a 57th-minute strike.

Despite a 61st-minute “precautionary” substitution of injured striker João Klauss, St. Louis looked prepared to take that lead to the bank as Bürki continued his heroics through the second half. But a 92nd-minute dagger from Colorado substitute Michael Barrios – his second stoppage-time equalizer in the last two matches – forced STL to accept a draw that, to Bürki, “feels like a loss.”

“That's why I'm a little bit emotional,” said the former Borussia Dortmund goalkeeper. “... We had no chance in the first half. They had like multiple chances. It looked like they were number one in the league and we are somewhere else and the complete opposite. And I mean, that's not what we are standing for.

“I mean, we played a really good game against Cincinnati seven days ago and now we showed this performance on the field. That's something we have to talk about.”