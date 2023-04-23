Giacomo Vrioni keeps New England atop the East, but "can do a better job" 

Giacomo Vrioni , by just about any measure, had a man-of-the-match showing Saturday night for the New England Revolution .

The Albanian international striker scored a first-half brace in the hosts’ 2-1 win over Sporting Kansas City, plus drew a second-half red card on SKC center back Andreu Fontàs.

Yet when asked postgame about their Designated Player, Revs head coach and sporting director Bruce Arena kept his praise short and sweet.

“Well, he scored two goals tonight,” Arena said. “That’s what we like about that.”

Arena, often succinct in interviews, added they saw a “good effort by Giacomo.” That’s about it.

Vrioni, signed last July from Italian Serie A powerhouse Juventus FC, joined New England after Polish international Adam Buksa was transferred to Ligue 1 side Lens. Those changes in the No. 9 role – the DPs bare a striking resemblance in technique and their left-foot dominant play – have created a fair amount of expectations.

Matchday 9 provided the biggest indicator yet that Vrioni could come good in New England, where he’s played just 581 minutes across 15 games. The 24-year-old, who previously was a top Austrian Bundesliga goalscorer while on loan at WSG Tirol, has experienced stops and starts in MLS.