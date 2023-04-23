Austin’s Josh Wolff: Refereeing decisions against LA were “tough to stomach”

Following a 2-0 loss to the LA Galaxy on Saturday night, Austin FC sit 11th in the Western Conference standings and are winless in their last five matches, scoring just once in this current skid.

It’s a far cry from the 2022 season, when the second-year club finished second in the Western Conference table and reached the Western Conference Final, losing to eventual MLS Cup champion LAFC.

There was frustration abound following the Matchday 9 defeat to a previously winless Galaxy squad at Dignity Health Sports Park, with Austin FC head coach Josh Wolff highlighting decisions by referee Chris Penso that were “tough to stomach.”

“I think a lot of Chris Penso, I think he’s the best in the league,” Wolff said. “I thought it was tough to watch tonight. … Refereeing is very, very challenging, but these don’t seem like real hard ones. I thought he was poor, extremely poor on the night.”

Wolff also claimed the Galaxy’s star players — Chicharito, who scored his first goal of the 2023 season, and Riqui Puig, who struck for an insurance goal 10 minutes later — received preferential treatment not given to Austin’s key player, Sebastian Driussi.