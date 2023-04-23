Dax McCarty reaches 400 MLS starts: Retirement has "crossed my mind"

Nine days before his 36th birthday, the veteran midfielder became just the third outfield player in league history to reach that milestone, joining MLS legends Kyle Beckerman and Chad Marshall in the elusive 400-start club.

"Honestly, I don't really give much thought to individual milestones or accolades. I've never really been about that in my whole career," McCarty told local media after the match. "One thing I will say about achieving something like that is I have a lot of pride in the fact that I've been able to do it as long as I have... The thing that always sticks out to me is I always wanted to try and earn the trust and respect of my teammates and coaches before all else. That was the thing that meant more to me than anything."

McCarty has played for five MLS clubs across his 18-year career, winning the 2013 Supporters' Shield with the New York Red Bulls. He joined Nashville ahead of their expansion season in 2020, serving as the club captain for the first three seasons. Now, with US international center back Walker Zimmerman taking the armband, McCarty is embracing a different role.