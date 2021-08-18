Your guide for watching an 11-game MLS Wednesday

A full Wednesday of games means a Watch Grid plus a Plusometer, which means a whole entire Watchgridometer here for you. All for free, too. Let's plan your midweek viewing for you.
Remember, the Plusometer originally began as a scientific way to quantify the potential watchability of any given game on ESPN+, but can also be used for all other channels. Using the elements of "Potential for very good/very bad soccer," "Chances created," "NARRATIVE," "Aesthetics" and "Totally subjective bonus points," I assign each element a score out of 10 and each game a score out of 50. Twenty-five is average potential. Fifty means there’s the greatest game of all-time potential.
Yes, I do actually calculate each game. No, I don’t know why. Respect for the form, maybe?
Editor's note: This story originally ran in The Daily Kickoff.
Soccer is nice to have on. And sometimes you look up and see something fun.
FC Cincinnati vs. CF Montréal - Wed., 7:30 pm ET
WATCH ON: ESPN+
Plusometer Score: 24/50
For now, Montréal are in the final playoff spot in the East. If they want to stay there, they’ve got to take care of business against teams like Cincy. Everyone in the East from 8th place to 11th is going to be keeping a close eye on this one. Especially considering Montréal only have four points in their last six games. And also I guess because this matchup ended 5-4 the last time these teams met. Could be fun.
Inter Miami vs. Chicago Fire FC - Wed., 7:30 pm ET
WATCH ON: ESPN+
Plusometer Score: 20/50
Chicago are this close to tricking some dumb blogger into publicly stating they believe in their playoff chances again. That dumb blogger is me. I’m not quite there yet, though. They’ll need a few more wins against teams like Inter Miami and a few more solid defensive performances to really convince me they’re ready to make a run.
New York Red Bulls vs. Columbus Crew - Wed., 8 pm ET
WATCH ON: ESPN+
Plusometer Score: 25/50
Well, I mean. Something has to give here, right? The Crew have lost four straight. The Red Bulls have won once in their last 10 games. Both teams are in their worst moment of the season. It can’t get worse for both of them. Can it?
Austin FC vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC - Wed., 9 pm ET
WATCH ON: ESPN+
Plusometer Score: 23/50
If you’re checking into this one, you’re checking in to see each team’s new Designated Player in action. There are two teams yet to score 20 goals in the Western Conference. These are those teams. You still get the Austin crowd at Q2 Stadium, though. And that’s always worth watching and listening to.
Real Salt Lake vs. Houston Dynamo FC - Wed., 10 pm ET
WATCH ON: ESPN+
Plusometer Score: 18/50
RSL hold the sixth spot in the West. Houston are quickly fading from playoff contention. That’s … that’s kind of all I’ve got here as far as intrigue. Maybe Bobby Wood’s family will show up and be awesome again?
Every now and then, you go into a game not asking for much and come away with more than you ever imagined.
Atlanta United vs. Toronto FC - Wed., 7 pm ET
WATCH ON: ESPN+
Plusometer Score: 38/50
So, it’s time to start paying attention to Atlanta. The Five Stripes are suddenly fun to watch again. More importantly, they’re winning again. And a potential charge toward a playoff spot after a miserable start to the season could end up being one of the storylines of the year in MLS.
For a moment, it felt like that team might be Toronto. They’ve stayed stuck at the bottom of the pile, though, even after a few decent results here and there. Now they’ve lost two of their last three and are last in the entire league at pretty much everything you don’t want to be last at.
But the Reds still have a ton of talent and can break out some pretty solid soccer from time to time. This one should be fun, especially considering Atlanta’s newest DP, Luiz Araujo, is set to make his debut in Atlanta.
FC Dallas vs. Seattle Sounders - Wed., 8:30 pm ET
WATCH ON: ESPN+
Plusometer Score: 35/50
The Ricardo Pepi Hype Train versus the Seattle Sounders Hype Death Star. Pepi has been kept in check the last couple of games. Seattle have not. We’ll get a chance to see if they can keep that same energy for a game without quite as much prestige as a matchup with Tigres or Portland.
Nashville SC vs. Orlando City - Wed., 8:30 pm ET
WATCH ON: ESPN+
Plusometer Score: 39/50
In my opinion, this is a battle for the top of the second tier in the Eastern Conference. Basically, very good teams that aren’t going to challenge the Revs or even NYCFC for the top of the conference by the end of the season. But don’t let the latter get in the way of the former there. These are two very, very good teams.
The Lions look set to be without Daryl Dike again but still have Nani in incredible form, and Nashville are coming off a 5-2 mollywhopping of D.C. United. There’s the potential for plenty of goals in what might just be a playoff preview down the line.
New England Revolution vs. D.C. United - Wed., 7 pm ET
WATCH ON: ESPN+
Plusometer Score: 41/50
Like I said a second ago, D.C. United got smacked around a bit the other night. It happens. But that’s not going to stop this one from being a banger.
We know all about the Revs at this point, but it’s important to keep in mind the underlying numbers like Hernan Losada’s team a lot as well. They’ve been that good at creating and limiting chances. They just haven’t quite been as situationally competent and consistent as New England. The Revs just know how to win at this point, even without Carles Gil. We’ll see if they can keep it up against a solid team that should challenge them for all three points.
Philadelphia Union vs. New York City FC - Wed., 7:30 pm ET
WATCH ON: ESPN+
Plusometer Score: 40/50
The Union are a solid team with a mean as hell midfield that honestly really hasn’t played up to their expectations much lately. It seems the dropoff of losing Brenden Aaronson and Mark McKenzie has finally come. Now they’re also dealing with the absence of Jamiro Monteiro. It’s been tough for the Union lately.
However, they’re still fun to watch and a matchup with NYCFC should be one of the most entertaining matchups of the night. NYCFC have played maybe the most entertaining soccer in the league this year, and that’s suddenly been made even more entertaining by Taty Castellanos’ ability to find the back of the net. He bagged a brace over the weekend and continues to lead the league in expected goals and assists. The Union will have to keep him in check to get three points out of this one. Even still, NYCFC may just have too much firepower for Philly.
Sporting Kansas City vs. Portland Timbers - Wed., 8:30 pm ET
WATCH ON: ESPN+
Plusometer Score: 43/50
There are somewhere around 15 goals in this one. Eleven of those are probably Sporting's, but still. You can’t help but consider the possibilities when one of the league’s most electric attacks goes up against what might at the moment be its single-worst defense. The good news is Portland and Sebastian Blanco should get theirs as well. I’ll say 6-3 SKC and an easy call as the Plusometer game of the night.