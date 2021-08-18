Your guide for watching an 11-game MLS Wednesday

A full Wednesday of games means a Watch Grid plus a Plusometer, which means a whole entire Watchgridometer here for you. All for free, too. Let's plan your midweek viewing for you.

Yes, I do actually calculate each game. No, I don’t know why. Respect for the form, maybe?

Remember, the Plusometer originally began as a scientific way to quantify the potential watchability of any given game on ESPN+, but can also be used for all other channels. Using the elements of "Potential for very good/very bad soccer," "Chances created," "NARRATIVE," "Aesthetics" and "Totally subjective bonus points," I assign each element a score out of 10 and each game a score out of 50. Twenty-five is average potential. Fifty means there’s the greatest game of all-time potential.

Soccer is nice to have on. And sometimes you look up and see something fun.

RSL hold the sixth spot in the West. Houston are quickly fading from playoff contention. That’s … that’s kind of all I’ve got here as far as intrigue. Maybe Bobby Wood ’s family will show up and be awesome again?

If you’re checking into this one, you’re checking in to see each team’s new Designated Player in action. There are two teams yet to score 20 goals in the Western Conference. These are those teams. You still get the Austin crowd at Q2 Stadium, though. And that’s always worth watching and listening to.

Well, I mean. Something has to give here, right? The Crew have lost four straight. The Red Bulls have won once in their last 10 games. Both teams are in their worst moment of the season. It can’t get worse for both of them. Can it?

Chicago are this close to tricking some dumb blogger into publicly stating they believe in their playoff chances again. That dumb blogger is me. I’m not quite there yet, though. They’ll need a few more wins against teams like Inter Miami and a few more solid defensive performances to really convince me they’re ready to make a run.

For now, Montréal are in the final playoff spot in the East. If they want to stay there, they’ve got to take care of business against teams like Cincy . Everyone in the East from 8th place to 11th is going to be keeping a close eye on this one. Especially considering Montréal only have four points in their last six games. And also I guess because this matchup ended 5-4 the last time these teams met. Could be fun.

Every now and then, you go into a game not asking for much and come away with more than you ever imagined.

Atlanta United vs. Toronto FC - Wed., 7 pm ET

WATCH ON: ESPN+

Plusometer Score: 38/50

So, it’s time to start paying attention to Atlanta. The Five Stripes are suddenly fun to watch again. More importantly, they’re winning again. And a potential charge toward a playoff spot after a miserable start to the season could end up being one of the storylines of the year in MLS.

For a moment, it felt like that team might be Toronto. They’ve stayed stuck at the bottom of the pile, though, even after a few decent results here and there. Now they’ve lost two of their last three and are last in the entire league at pretty much everything you don’t want to be last at.

But the Reds still have a ton of talent and can break out some pretty solid soccer from time to time. This one should be fun, especially considering Atlanta’s newest DP, Luiz Araujo, is set to make his debut in Atlanta.

FC Dallas vs. Seattle Sounders - Wed., 8:30 pm ET

WATCH ON: ESPN+

Plusometer Score: 35/50

The Ricardo Pepi Hype Train versus the Seattle Sounders Hype Death Star. Pepi has been kept in check the last couple of games. Seattle have not. We’ll get a chance to see if they can keep that same energy for a game without quite as much prestige as a matchup with Tigres or Portland.

Nashville SC vs. Orlando City - Wed., 8:30 pm ET

WATCH ON: ESPN+

Plusometer Score: 39/50

In my opinion, this is a battle for the top of the second tier in the Eastern Conference. Basically, very good teams that aren’t going to challenge the Revs or even NYCFC for the top of the conference by the end of the season. But don’t let the latter get in the way of the former there. These are two very, very good teams.