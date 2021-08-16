Recap: Nashville SC 5, DC United 2

CJ Sapong struck for a brace for the second time in as many months, Hany Mukhtar scored the eventual match-winner from distance and Nashville SC overcame a slow start in a 5-2 victory over D.C. United on Sunday evening at Nissan Stadium.

Midfielder Dax McCarty registered a win while making his 400th career MLS appearance, playing a 77-minute shift in his second season with his fifth league side.

Alex Muyl added two late insurance tallies for Nashville, which moved up to third place in the Eastern Conference while extending their unbeaten record at home in 2021 to 12 matches (seven wins, five draws).

Manager Gary Smith's squad has won three in a row at Nissan Stadium and six of their last eight there, which could make finishing in the top four to guarantee at least one home match in the 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs especially important.

Ola Kamara scored his team-leading 11th goal for D.C. to keep pace in the 2021 MLS Golden Boot race, including 10 in his last nine MLS appearances.