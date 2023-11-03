Your Friday (Playoff) Kickoff: Ranking every Game 1 loser’s comeback chances

Toronto FC, who are entering their first full season under head coach John Herdman and general manager Jason Hernandez, have announced their end-of-season roster moves . The biggest updates involve two veterans – midfielder Víctor Vázquez and striker CJ Sapong – who had their contract option declined. Amid other moves, including club legend Michael Bradley's retirement, the Reds have just 21 players with guaranteed contracts for 2024.

FC Dallas midfielder Alan Velasco is out long-term after suffering a torn ACL and partially torn LCL, both in his left knee. Velasco, FCD's club-record signing, suffered the season-ending injury in the club's 2-0 defeat at Seattle Sounders FC on Monday to begin their Round One series.

Inter Miami CF are poised to sign legendary Uruguayan striker Luis Suárez for the 2024 MLS season, according to numerous reports from well-regarded journalists in South America. Suárez would reportedly finish the year with Brazilian Serie A side Grêmio before joining forces with Lionel Messi in the Herons' attack. They memorably played together at FC Barcelona in the 2010s, forming two-thirds of the vaunted "MSN" forward line alongside Brazilian star Neymar.

The New York Red Bulls host FC Cincinnati tomorrow at 7 pm ET. Then, FC Dallas take on Seattle at 9 pm ET. Both games are on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV. Both home teams need a win to survive and force Game 3.

We’re one game into Round One of the Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs and it sure seems like we have a clear idea who we’re going to see in the Conference Semifinals. The majority of Game 1s were so decisive that it’s hard to envision Game 2 going any differently. Even if they do, you then have to imagine Game 3 going differently, too. But not all hope is lost.

If there’s anything we’ve learned writing The Daily Kickoff the last four seasons, it’s that road games are hard. For everyone. Even FC Cincinnati only won seven of their 17 road games this year. It maybe shouldn’t be a surprise that only one team won on the road in Game 1.

So have a little faith, lower-seeded teams (and St. Louis). There’s still a chance you can get back into this series. Of course, then you have to win another road game, but let’s focus on the potential positives. Anything can happen, right? Even if those things are very, very unlikely.