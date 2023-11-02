On the brink: How teams can keep their season alive in Game 2 

Giving Jack McGlynn time to pick out a pass is a huge no-no for anybody who's facing the Philadelphia Union . It was McGlynn’s passing, mixed with smart running and precise distribution from his teammates on the left side, that undid New England in Game 1.

Even though it sounds like Carles Gil is ready to go after the No. 10 left Saturday’s game with a first-half injury, the best path forward for the Revolution is to play against the ball and try to hit in transition. Yes, the pressure is on Clint Peay’s team to get a result. But they can’t afford to expand their possession shape and take a ton of risks potentially without Gil at 100% or if they choose to start No. 8 Noel Buck as a right winger as they did in Game 1.