Finish the job: How teams can reach Conference Semifinals in Game 2

Throw the blowouts out the window: All eight Game 1 victors still need one more win to advance in the Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs.

If any team with a 1-0 series lead loses their Game 2, it forces a do-or-die Game 3 that – like all Round One matches – goes straight to penalties if tied at the end of regulation. Any club would prefer to avoid that sort of 50/50 affair if possible, especially coming off a Game 2 loss.

That means there’s no use in riding out a low defensive block to protect a massive aggregate lead. (Sorry, LAFC , FC Cincinnati and Sporting Kansas City , who each won their first match by three goals).

That exact scenario played out twice to the tune of two Álvaro Barreal goals in Game 1. Cincinnati have gotten elite play from their Argentine wingback all season, so if they can just survive in the middle of the park long enough to feed him the rock, good things will happen.

One major ingredient of the Red Bulls’ press-happy recipe is shrinking the width of the field and, subsequently, the space their opponents can play in. The inherent risk to that strategy is when teams do manage to get the ball wide, they end up forcing RBNY into all sorts of sloppy defensive recoveries.

The Red Bulls posted better numbers in both categories in Game 1 and still took a 3-0 loss . That's partly because Cincinnati scored off one of the key loose balls they did win (via a Luciano Acosta near-midfield banger), but more because the Orange & Blue punished RBNY for their narrow defensive and attacking shape.

First things first, Cincinnati can’t afford to get crushed on critical 50/50 duels and ball recoveries like Charlotte FC did in their blowout Wild Card loss at the Red Bulls . But Pat Noonan's side doesn’t need to dominate those stats either.

Patient build-up play

Once upon a time (like, most of 2019-22) the Sounders could punish teams on the counter through Jordan Morris on the left wing. They still have that ability to some degree via Léo Chú on the left and Morris as the No. 9, but their strength now lies more in patient build-up play, which allows fullbacks Alex Roldan and Nouhou (or Reed Baker-Whiting) to push high and join the attack while the increasingly-important Josh Atencio probes at defenses from the midfield with his tireless off-ball movement.

To boot, Seattle had the fourth-highest passes per possession in the league in 2023. When clicking on all cylinders, those methodical passing sequences not only lead to quality chances – see goal two against Dallas wherein eight Sounders players pick up positions near or in the attacking third – but also lead to defense-via-offense. It’s hard for opponents to build meaningful attacks when they’re pinned that deep in their own third.