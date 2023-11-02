Messi Meets America: How to watch episodes 4-5 of Apple TV+ docuseries

The latest episodes of "Messi Meets America" on Apple TV+ are here, continuing exclusive behind-the-scenes chronicles of Lionel Messi's history-making first season with Inter Miami CF.
Produced by SMUGGLER Entertainment, the six-part part series follows every moment of the GOAT's arrival to MLS, starting with the premier of the first three episodes on Oct. 11 that documented Inter Miami's victorious run in the 2023 Leagues Cup.
Now, episodes Nos. 4 and 5 are available to stream on Apple TV+, following Inter Miami's return to regular-season play after their Leagues Cup title and push to qualify for the Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs.
Episode 4 "Road Trip" includes footage from Messi's regular-season debut against the New York Red Bulls and Inter Miami's cross-country dash to take on LAFC.
Above, you can also catch a sneak-peak from Episode 5 "Adversity" which explores the aftermath of late-season injuries to Messi and star teammate Jordi Alba, as the club grapples with continuing their stretch run in their absence.
The sixth and final episode of "Messi Meets America" will be available to stream on Apple TV+ on Dec. 6.