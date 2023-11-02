FC Cincinnati's "vocal leader": Matt Miazga blends worldly lessons with hometown swagger

When Matt Miazga is asked about the keys to FC Cincinnati ’s success in 2023, he starts with the kind of answers you might expect. The 28-year-old defender talks about the balance of the squad constructed by general manager Chris Albright, head coach Pat Noonan and their colleagues, the strong mentality and fighting spirit cultivated by the group and its leaders.

“All those things, it's important that it comes together, because that is very helpful for success.”

“For sure, I have to,” he explained, “because those people don't get a lot of recognition. And I think that's important in a club. You know, I've been in a lot of different clubs all over the world – all over Europe, I should say. Different cultures, different styles, different people, different-type players, and all these types of things play a part.

By this point in his career, the New Jersey native has seen his share of the soccer universe and then some, enough to consider it mandatory to give some flowers to such often-overlooked members of the extended team.

“Even our chefs at the training ground, the way they prepare meals, and the investments and budgets that we have for the club to be good in these departments is very helpful for us off the pitch, to succeed on the pitch.”

“Everybody takes their role on really well, whether that's preparing for set pieces, preparing videos, preparing the scouts, everybody in the backroom staff, with our physios, our strength and conditioning coaches, putting together programs and keeping us honest and having a structure,” Miazga told MLSsoccer.com as his side began their Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs quest.

The long list of contributors he reels off soon runs in somewhat less predictable directions, though.

Finding his voice

Miazga doesn’t speak much of his own impact on FCC’s impressive march to the Supporters’ Shield. His status as a leading contender for the MLS Defender of the Year award underlines that reality in bold, though, as do some startling statistics compiled by Cincy beat writer Laurel Pfahler of Queen City Press.

When Miazga arrived at FCC in August of last year and took up his usual spot at the center of their three-man back line, the Orange & Blue’s goals-against per-game average dropped from 1.83 to 1.2. The trend continued this season, with the Garys leaking 1.83 goals per game when he’s not on the field and 0.9 when he is, contributing to a 15W-1L-4D record with Miazga and a 2W-2L-2D mark without him.

“Matt is a vocal leader, you feel his presence on the field,” Noonan told The Athletic last month. “We needed someone in the center of our back line who could organize and make plays.”

It’s all a marked contrast to his recent past, yet also a product of it. As a member of Chelsea FC’s infamous “loan army,” Miazga spent six years out on loan to five other clubs in five different countries, from his initial signing in 2016 at the tender of age of 20 right up until his move to Cincy last summer.

While it never quite worked out for him at the London giants – and who knows if he was ever really given a chance at the chaos-prone club in the first place – his travels gave him a pretty useful footballing education, even if it sentenced him to a nomadic, chronically unsettled existence.

“I think it’s normal, when you start playing at a young age, that there's always going to be ups and downs,” he said. “But also, you're going to continue growing and continue learning. Every year, every day you learn something new, something different. So I was able to, over the years in Europe, kind of hone my craft.