Your Friday Kickoff: Who are the 2023 MLS Year-End Award frontrunners?

The US men's national team have called in 23 players for an October international window that includes marquee friendlies against four-time World Cup champion Germany (Oct. 14) and African powerhouse Ghana (Oct. 17) on home soil. There are two MLS players in Gregg Berhalter's squad: Atlanta United center back Miles Robinson and New England Revolution fullback DeJuan Jones.

Major League Soccer on Thursday announced the nominees for the 2023 Year-End Awards. MLS clubs determine nominees and can nominate a maximum of two players for certain awards. Take a look at all the nominees here.

The club's first and only coach of the MLS era, Heath departs the Loons with just two games remaining in the regular season and Minnesota sitting three points shy of the ninth-and-final playoff spot in the West. Assistant Sean McAuley will take over as interim coach through the end of the year.

Still, we need to narrow this thing down a bit. Without declaring a winner outright, let’s shorten up the shortlist for end-of-year awards as best we can. I’m sure everyone will agree with our final decisions. Or at least be proud of us for trying our best.

We officially have our nominees for end-of-season awards. There are… a lot. Every team gets to nominate folks. Which is how we end up with a player who has just one goal and two assists being nominated for Landon Donovan MLS MVP. I don’t think we should be too worried about Lionel Messi winning the award, though.

Bradley Carnell - St. Louis CITY SC

Pat Noonan - FC Cincinnati

Oscar Pareja - Orlando City SC

A trend I noticed putting these together is that it usually didn’t get hard until the third person. There are generally two surefire candidates for each award and then you have to think a bit. As of now, I think it makes sense to include Oscar Pareja in the shortlist. He won’t win over Noonan and Carnell for obvious reasons, but Pareja came into the season with a weird amount of criticism thrown his way. His seat even felt kind of warm if you talked to the… uh… most eager Orlando City fans. It’s almost like the years of Jason Kreis and James O’Connor kept the seat permanently warm.

He responded to that by helping guide the team to what will likely be the second or third-best record in the league. That’s despite a brief stint in CCL. Along the way, he’s had to make some tough decisions. In particular, he opted to go with SuperDraft pick Duncan McGuire at striker over (now former) DP Ercan Kara and generally started Iván Angulo on the left wing over DP Martín Ojeda. If you, like us here at The Daily Kickoff, believe a manager is generally only as good as his players, then you probably have to concede those are two relatively bold personnel decisions that appear to have impacted Orlando’s season for the better.