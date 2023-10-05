By the numbers: 2023 MLS Year-End Awards favorites

Let's dig into the data’s favorite for a handful of the biggest end-of-season awards. We've got honorable mentions in each category, too.

Now, I’m too smart (read: scared) to get burned by dropping my actual MLS award ballot into this story. Instead of sharing my picks just yet, I’m turning to – drum roll please – the underlying data! A dive into the numbers can tell us a lot about which award candidates deserve the love they’re getting and which ones deserve a bit more love.

We have officially entered Year-End Awards season, which means the ballot boxes soon open and the discourse is running red-hot.

Sure, there’s an argument to be made for Luciano Acosta as the best player on the best team in MLS; he leads the league in goal contributions (29 - 16g/13a). And there’s also Thiago Almada , who has even better underlying numbers than Acosta. But Bürki has been the biggest driver behind St. Louis ’ shocking rise to the top of the West.

Why, yes. Yes, it is. A goalkeeper has won MLS MVP in the past: Tony Meola took home the crown back in 2000 after a stellar season for the then- Kansas City Wizards . This year, Roman Bürki is worthy of the league’s top honor. According to American Soccer Analysis’ goals added metric, no player in MLS has added more value this year than Bürki. Largely thanks to the veteran’s shot-stopping exploits, he’s added more than nine goals’ worth of value. Only one other MLS player has added more than seven.

Favorite: Wilfried Nancy (Columbus)

Make no mistake: No coach carries as much narrative juice as Bradley Carnell (St. Louis), or even Pat Noonan (FC Cincinnati), heading into the Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs. But the data suggests Wilfried Nancy deserves this nod for the work he’s done in Columbus.

In the buildup to Decision Day, the Crew are fourth in MLS in expected goal differential per 90 minutes, according to FBref. Their ability to create chances is second-to-none and the data paints them as a team capable of sustained success. In so many ways, Nancy has been the architect of that success since arriving in the winter from CF Montréal. Yes, it’s the players who do the heavy lifting, but more than with most teams in MLS, the Crew’s players operate with clear ideas and structures that stem from their manager.

Like Nancy and Columbus, Carnell and St. Louis have a defined approach. That’s a differentiator in this league. However, the data doesn’t paint St. Louis as the most stable of teams. Per FBref, they’re just 22nd in MLS in expected goal differential (xGD) per 90.

The numbers (and let’s be honest, at least some of the eye test) say Nancy is the more impactful coach. After placing second in this award in 2022, the Frenchman might get his moment in the sun.