Messi, Farías & Almada called up for Argentina World Cup qualifiers

Absent from Miami’s last four matches due to scar-tissue problems from a past injury, Messi was nonetheless included in Scaloni’s roster after scoring a free-kick golazo to lift Argentina past Ecuador last month. He sat out the team's subsequent win at Bolivia.

The Herons are 1W-2L-2D (all competitions) without their superstar No. 10, most recently falling 4-1 at Chicago Fire FC in Matchday 36. They have three games left to make up a five-point gap on the ninth-and-final Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs spot in the Eastern Conference.