Vote for Goal of the Matchday – MLS Matchday 36

Matchday 36 brought the drama (five teams clinched Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs spots) and the golazos. Check out the nominees for AT&T 5G Goal of the Matchday below.

Tomás Chancalay: The New England Revolution may have suffered their first home loss of the season in a 2-1 defeat to the Columbus Crew, but it wasn't for a lack of effort on Chancalay's part. The impactful summer signing impressed once more with a stunning first-time half-volley early in the second half.

Brecht Dejaegere: Perhaps not quite a scorpion kick, but certainly more than your run-of-the-mill backheel or flicked finish, Dejaegere's strike was above all else: class. The summer signing's goal sealed a massive 3-0 home victory over Toronto FC that keeps Charlotte FC's playoff hopes alive.

Dániel Gazdag: Just three goals off the Golden Boot presented by Audi pace, Gazdag has somewhat quietly put together another excellent season for the Union. His improvisational overhead kick to break the deadlock in an eventual 3-2 win over Atlanta United showed once again why he's among the league's best.

Lassi Lappalainen: Lappalainen at the death! It doesn't get more clutch than the Finland international's stoppage-time goal to salvage a 1-1 draw for CF Montréal against Houston Dynamo FC. The home point kept CMTL from falling below the playoff line.