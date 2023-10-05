USMNT friendlies vs. Germany, Ghana: Reyna returns, 2 MLS players called in

The US men's national team have called in 23 players for an October international window that includes marquee friendlies against four-time World Cup champion Germany (Oct. 14) and African powerhouse Ghana (Oct. 17) on home soil.
GOALKEEPERS (2)
- Ethan Horvath - Nottingham Forest
- Matt Turner - Nottingham Forest
DEFENDERS (8)
- Cameron Carter-Vickers - Celtic
- Sergiño Dest - PSV Eindhoven
- DeJuan Jones - New England Revolution
- Kristoffer Lund - Palermo
- Tim Ream - Fulham
- Chris Richards - Crystal Palace
- Miles Robinson - Atlanta United
- Joe Scally - Borussia Mönchengladbach
MIDFIELDERS (7)
- Johnny Cardoso - Internacional
- Luca de la Torre - Celta de Vigo
- Lennard Maloney - Heidenheim
- Weston McKennie - Juventus
- Yunus Musah - AC Milan
- Gio Reyna - Borussia Dortmund
- Malik Tillman - PSV Eindhoven
FORWARDS (6)
- Brenden Aaronson - Union Berlin
- Folarin Balogun - Monaco
- Kevin Paredes - Wolfsburg
- Ricardo Pepi - PSV Eindhoven
- Christian Pulisic - AC Milan
- Tim Weah - Juventus
October schedule
- Oct. 14 vs. Germany - 3 pm ET (TNT, Telemundo, Peacock) | Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field (East Hartford, Conn.)
- Oct. 17 vs. Ghana - 8:30 pm ET (TNT, Universo, Peacock) | GEODIS Park (Nashville, Tenn.)
This is head coach Gregg Berhalter's second camp back in charge of the USMNT as the program continues planning for the 2026 World Cup that's co-hosted by the US, Canada and Mexico. Berhalter led the program in the 2022 World Cup cycle, when they achieved a Round-of-16 finish in Qatar, before spending six months away after his contract expired.
The USMNT will hope for a more convincing window against higher-caliber opposition after beating low-ranked Asian nations Uzbekistan (3-0 win) and Oman (4-0 win) in the September window. Germany boast talent from some of the top clubs in Europe and are preparing to host the 2024 UEFA European Championship. Meanwhile, Ghana have twice knocked the United States out of World Cups (2006, 2010).
Who's in?
There are two MLS players in Berhalter's squad: Atlanta United center back Miles Robinson and New England Revolution fullback DeJuan Jones.
The big news, though, is Borussia Dortmund midfielder Gio Reyna is back. The NYCFC academy product was involved in a much-covered drama between Berhalter and Reyna's parents in the aftermath of the 2022 World Cup. Reyna has also since recovered from the leg injury suffered during June’s Concacaf Nations League Final victory against Canada.
Midfielder Lennard Maloney is the lone first-time call-up. The German-American dual national has appeared in all six Bundesliga matches for newly-promoted Heidenheim this season. He has previously represented the US U-20s and Germany's U-18 and U-19 sides.
Who's out?
Tyler Adams, the program's captain, remains sidelined by a persistent hamstring injury. The New York Red Bulls homegrown product joined Premier League side Bournemouth this summer.
Fulham left back Antonee Robinson is also absent, and Berhalter has called up just two goalkeepers instead of the traditional three.