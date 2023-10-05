Toronto FC midfielder Brandon Servania out with knee injury

Toronto FC midfielder Brandon Servania is out long-term after suffering a torn left ACL, the club announced Thursday.

The 24-year-old joined TFC in an offseason trade with FC Dallas, tallying one goal and one assist in 28 games (21 starts). Servania was a homegrown player for FCD, where he played from 2018-22.

This knee injury is expected to keep Servania sidelined well into the 2024 season, Toronto’s first under former Canada men’s national team head coach John Herdman.