Toronto FC midfielder Brandon Servania out with knee injury

Brandon Servania - Toronto FC

© Kevin Sousa-USA TODAY Sports

MLSsoccer staff

Toronto FC midfielder Brandon Servania is out long-term after suffering a torn left ACL, the club announced Thursday.

The 24-year-old joined TFC in an offseason trade with FC Dallas, tallying one goal and one assist in 28 games (21 starts). Servania was a homegrown player for FCD, where he played from 2018-22.

This knee injury is expected to keep Servania sidelined well into the 2024 season, Toronto’s first under former Canada men’s national team head coach John Herdman. 

Toronto are currently bottom of the Eastern Conference table as the 2023 campaign comes to a close, likely entering a roster reset this winter as the Herdman era begins.

MLSsoccer staff -
@mls
Toronto FC Brandon Servania

