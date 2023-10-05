FC Cincinnati: Wooden Spoon darkness to Supporters' Shield light

The officials at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport were careful in their efforts to manage the expectations, and behavior, of the crowd.

“I got off the bus and I just saw them and you know, after years of what we've been through together, it just felt like, man, I'm so glad I get to celebrate with you guys,” Hagglund told MLSsoccer.com this week.

“We're crowd-surfing Lucho [Acosta] in a parking lot, and hoping that everybody is sober enough to not drop our MVP on the ground,” he added with a laugh. “It was just really cool. It's really special, and it's something that I will never forget.”

“So the buses pull up, they park. And Nick Hagglund comes flying off the bus and swan-dives into the crowd immediately,” continued Blandford. “And then the party was just on. It was just this moment of like, the hometown guy who had been here from day one, with all these fans who had been here since day one and never left, all getting this moment together. And it was just really, really special.

“The security folks are like, it's been a long day. Some of these guys have been drinking. It's an emotional moment. They're tired. They played a game, they flew home,” recalled Zach Blandford, a member and officer of The Pride supporters’ group. “Stay over at the side, cheer, welcome them, but let them drive what engagement looks like. Don't run over to them, don't do anything crazy, let them come to you. They may want to go with their families.”

Dozens of FC Cincinnati supporters had congregated at the facility in the wee hours of last Sunday morning, eager to welcome their team back from Canada, where the Orange & Blue had just clinched the 2023 Supporters’ Shield with a 3-2 win over Toronto FC .

HE’S ONE OF OUR OWN HE’S ONE OF OUR OWN NICK HAGGLUND HE’S ONE OF OUR OWN pic.twitter.com/FRGKKwOUCN

“Being able to achieve this, and for the fans, I always say this: I'm a long-suffering Philly fan – Eagles fan, Phillies fan. I get fandom, I get why it's awesome, why it's insane, why it's heart-wrenching. So that's the coolest part.”

“All our families surprised us as well, so that was pretty emotional and super cool,” said general manager Chris Albright. “For me, I'm a Northeast guy that moved my family to the Midwest with high school-aged kids. So there's a lot of sacrifice my family's been through and so it's sort of legitimized all that.

For others disembarking from that plane, the euphoria was accompanied by an even deeper set of feelings and reunions.

“Even when we weren't winning any games and we were Wooden Spoon and it was the last game of the year, people were still there, they were still cheering, they were still loud, they were still excited, they supported us through the darkest times. So to be able to give them that Supporters’ Shield for them to be proud of and happy about meant the world to the club, to the players – especially me, being through it all,” said Hagglund, a member of the TFC side that won a historic treble in 2017.

Hagglund epitomizes FCC’s come-up as well as anyone: The veteran defender arrived from Toronto FC ahead of Cincy’s 2019 MLS debut via a trade for upwards of $300,000 in allocation money, a deal plenty of pundits considered an overpay. It was one of many roster moves that drew keen scrutiny, in some cases outright mockery, as the Knifey Lions struggled mightily in the top flight after three ascendant years in the USL, finishing dead last in the overall MLS table from 2019-21.

Peaks & valleys

Many Shield-winning teams play it cool when they secure the regular-season title, taking care to emphasize their intent to kick on and win MLS Cup presented by Audi – the trophy that earns you a star over your crest – in the postseason.

After so much suffering in those first three years, though, not to mention the startling speed with which they’ve turned things around under the guidance of Albright, head coach Pat Noonan and their technical staff since their late 2021/early 2022 arrival, Cincy did not hesitate to bust loose.

“I won the Shield in Toronto,” Hagglund said, “and I thought being in MLS Cup and making playoffs and all that was kind of normal. And I went to Cincinnati for three years and realized that it's not normal to win all the time. And so for me, it felt like this is an awesome moment and you never know when you're going to get these kinds of moments when you have all these players together, and you achieve something like this. It's worth it to celebrate that moment, as long as you can put your head back together and remember you still got a job to do.”

FCC co-CEO Jeff Berding’s time at the club runs even longer than Hagglund’s, dating back to its founding in 2015. Watching the players and supporters merge their celebrations at the airport gave him a moment of reflection on that journey.

“We've stayed true to the values that I first wrote down when I was writing the business plan,” Berding told MLSsoccer.com. “Yeah, winning got away from us. But we continued to pour everything we could into being a family-friendly, inclusive club, and a franchise that's really committed to making this Cincinnati region better.

“Frankly, that's probably what led to some grace when we made the quick move in and we weren't ready. And yet our fans stayed by us, because I think they understood from our USL days that Carl [owner Carl Lindner III] and I were going to do what it took to get back to the winning.”

Berding is quick to point out the organization’s meteoric rise, fueled by unexpectedly huge crowds at Nippert Stadium and a Cinderella run to the 2017 US Open Cup semifinals, in essence set them up for the brutally sobering introduction to the rigors of MLS. Despite investing substantially in both physical infrastructure and player acquisitions, they would churn through three head coaches and two interim bosses, and dozens of players, in those first three seasons.

“We had what I assure you will never happen again, which is the shortest term from an expansion award to playing our first game – 277 days,” Berding noted. “It just wasn't enough time, and we made plenty of mistakes. Of course, we also had to survive the pandemic and at the time during the pandemic, build the best soccer stadium in the league.

“We weren't afforded three years on the sidelines to watch and learn. We had to watch and learn while getting beat.”

All that losing, and turnover, inevitably took its toll, even on the true believers. When Blandford bought a new FCC jersey last year, he was so hard-bitten about the state of the team that he decided to customize it with the name and number of US women’s national team star and Cincy native Rose Lavelle on the back, rather than anyone on the current roster.