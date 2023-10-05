Canada roster for Japan friendly: 10 MLS players called up

The Canadian men's national team have their first roster under interim head coach Mauro Biello, with 23 players getting called up for their Oct. 13 friendly at Japan.
GOALKEEPERS (3)
- Milan Borjan - Slovan Bratislava
- Maxime Crépeau - LAFC
- Dayne St. Clair - Minnesota United FC
DEFENDERS (9)
- Samuel Adekugbe - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Moïse Bombito - Colorado Rapids
- Derek Cornelius - Malmö FF
- Alphonso Davies - FC Bayern Munich
- Luc de Fougerolles - Fulham FC U18
- Alistair Johnston - Celtic FC
- Richie Laryea - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Kamal Miller - Inter Miami CF
- Steven Vitória - GD Chaves
MIDFIELDERS (7)
- Mathieu Choinière - CF Montréal
- Stephen Eustáquio - FC Porto
- Junior Hoilett - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Ismaël Koné - Watford FC
- Jonathan Osorio - Toronto FC
- Harry Paton - Motherwell FC
- Samuel Piette - CF Montréal
FORWARDS (4)
- Charles-Andreas Brym - Sparta Rotterdam
- Jonathan David - Lille OSC
- Cyle Larin - RCD Mallorca
- Liam Millar - Preston North End FC
October schedule
- Oct. 13 at Japan - 6:35 am ET (OneSoccer) | Niigata Stadium Big Swan (Niigata, Japan)
Canada are set to begin the post-John Herdman era after the Englishman stepped down from his position in late August to take the reins at Toronto FC. Inactive during last month's international window, Les Rouges haven't played an official match since their 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup quarterfinal loss to the United States, back in July.
Biello is currently manning the ship as Canada prepare to co-host the upcoming FIFA 2026 World Cup along with the US and Mexico. His first order of business is taking on a Japan side that's 19th in the latest FIFA Rankings. Both nations qualified for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, with Japan reaching the Round of 16 and Canada bowing out in the group stage.
Who's in?
Canada's roster once again features a heavy MLS presence, with 10 league players getting the nod from Biello. Vancouver Whitecaps FC, who recently punched their ticket to the Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs, lead the pack with three players (Sam Adekugbe, Richie Laryea and Junior Hoilett), followed by the CF Montréal duo of Mathieu Choinière and Samuel Piette.
LAFC (Maxime Crépeau), Minnesota United FC (Dayne St. Clair), Colorado Rapids (Moïse Bombito), Inter Miami CF (Kamal Miller) and Toronto FC (Jonathan Osorio) are also represented.
English-born Luc de Fougerolles, a 17-year-old left back with Fulham's Under-18s, receives his first senior call-up and is the squad's lone newcomer.
Who's out?
Several MLS players included in the Gold Cup roster over the summer were looked over by Biello: CFMTL's Zachary Brault-Guillard, Nashville SC winger Jacob Shaffelburg, Columbus Crew striker Jacen Russell-Rowe, Portland Timbers defender Zac McGraw and Vancouver Whitecaps FC midfielder Ali Ahmed all missed the cut this time around.