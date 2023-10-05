Canada roster for Japan friendly: 10 MLS players called up

October schedule

Canada are set to begin the post-John Herdman era after the Englishman stepped down from his position in late August to take the reins at Toronto FC . Inactive during last month's international window, Les Rouges haven't played an official match since their 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup quarterfinal loss to the United States , back in July.

Biello is currently manning the ship as Canada prepare to co-host the upcoming FIFA 2026 World Cup along with the US and Mexico. His first order of business is taking on a Japan side that's 19th in the latest FIFA Rankings. Both nations qualified for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, with Japan reaching the Round of 16 and Canada bowing out in the group stage.