LAFC's Dénis Bouanga named Player of the Matchday

After Minnesota took an early lead Wednesday evening at BMO Stadium, Bouanga scored twice on the volley (6', 36') to beat goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair . His third, in stoppage time (45+1'), came from a tight angle after some intricate dribbling.

For the second time in 2023, LAFC forward Dénis Bouanga has been named MLS Player of the Matchday presented by Continental Tire.

Bouanga’s headline-grabbing performance elevated him into the Golden Boot presented by Audi lead with 17 goals, one ahead of FC Cincinnati’s Luciano Acosta (16). His 17 goals are also the second-most in a single season in club history, trailing only Carlos Vela’s 34 during his Landon Donovan MVP-winning season in 2019.

The Gabon international was also previously named Player of the Matchday after Matchday 7, when his hat trick sealed a 3-0 win over Austin FC.

With their postseason spot secured, LAFC will look to become the fourth team in league history to win consecutive MLS Cups, and the first since the LA Galaxy in 2011-12. They’re also hoping to solidify home-field advantage in the Round One Best-of-3 series when visiting Austin FC on Saturday for Matchday 37 (8:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).