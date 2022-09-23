Your Friday Kickoff: What's the best 22 Under 22 ever assembled? 

The Philadelphia Union have locked down midfielder Alejandro Bedoya for another year, signing their captain to a contract extension through the 2023 season. Bedoya was set to enter free agency at the end of 2022.

Sign up for The Daily Kickoff in your inbox! The Daily Kickoff is more than an article – it can be delivered to your email account as well.

I’m (barely) old enough to remember when the 22 Under 22 presented by BODYARMOR was the 24 Under 24. Deflation these days, man.

The good folks at The Mothership shifted to the 22 Under 22 back in 2018 and have been showcasing 22 of the brightest and youngest players MLS has to offer ever since. The strength of those lists has shifted year to year and I think I agree with Matt Doyle’s assessment that this year’s group isn’t as top-heavy, but is deeper. It got me thinking though, which 22 Under 22 group would win in a fight?

We obviously have way more data on the 2018 group compared to this year’s, but I think we can give it a shot anyway. I feel comfortable with it if you’re comfortable with ignoring the flaws of picking best XIs from anything MLS and pretending that we can reasonably predict the outcome of a game between them. I promise it’ll feel better reading this if you’re comfortable with that. Like slipping on a hoodie for the first time this fall. Just relax. And remember, we’re dealing entirely with hypotheticals here.

We’re going to pit each group’s Best XI against each other in a hypothetical tournament where each game is decided by whatever I say it’s decided by. We’ll go ahead and give this year’s group a first-round bye as well. Just because they’re young and we’re trying to not expose them to too much too quickly.